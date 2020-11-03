Music & More guide for Nov. 5

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
Taylor Dee, 6 p.m. Friday, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Roger Creager with Hayden Haddock, 7 p.m. Friday, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $18.
Canceled: Pat Green with Saints Eleven, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Royce Montgomery Music Variety Show, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Baptist Church, 2630 S. Third St.
Aaron Watson, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out. Rescheduled from Sept. 26.
Steve Stewart, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Gospel Music Celebration with Sandra Hawkins, Ann Harder, Emma Cox, Royce Montgomery and others, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, New Hope Baptist Church, 2630 S. Third St.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; free, but tickets required for seating. Call the MCC box office at 299-8200.
Upcoming
Cody Cannon with Dalton Domino (acoustic), 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $25, tables $125 and up at outhousetickets.com.
Randy Brown, 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
William Clark Green with Shaker Hymns, 9 p.m. Nov. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Billy McCoy and Friends, 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Pecos and the Rooftops, 9 p.m. Nov. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Canceled: Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. Nov. 21, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Bart Crow, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Steve Helms, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.
Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Dec. 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $25.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
RESCHEDULED: Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. April 29, 2021, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
Local bands
Briana Adams, 9 p.m. Thursday, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Sasha K.A., 6 p.m. Friday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Ballous Cats, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Proud Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.
Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Friday, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Mike Stanley Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Ethan Smith, 9 p.m. Friday, Bull Hide Creek, 7589 Golinda Drive, Chilton.
Justin Hewitt Band, 9 p.m. Friday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Melinda Adams and J.C. Pringle, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Rock the Rona II with Far From Reach, North of Navasota, Eric & Thomas and Deafstar, 7 p.m. Saturday, 291 Spring Ridge Circle, China Spring; $5 donation.
Roger Sanders, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Brazos Brothers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Rocky King, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Jason Fletcher and Friends, 9 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.
Travis and Cindy Jo, 9 p.m. Saturday, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Heather Linn and Jase Bryant, 9 p.m. Saturday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Martian Folk, noon Sunday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Beth Ullman and Friends, 4 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Open Mic Night, 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro, 723 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Justin Hewitt, 9 p.m. Nov. 12, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Powell Brothers (acoustic), noon Nov. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton.
Ryan Paul Davis, 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Clean Slate, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Slow Rice Slice House, 7608 Woodway Drive.
Chris Perez, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Sammy G, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Coach’s Barbecue, 925 W. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Morning Star Trio, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
The Ballards, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Westbound, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Jayme Wade, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
KCD Band, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Dos Guyz, 9 p.m. Nov. 14 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Martian Folk, noon Nov. 15, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 5 p.m. Nov. 19, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
David Johnson, 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Smokinmaxx, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Michael Carubelli, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 20, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Chris Perez, 9 p.m. Nov. 20 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Southern Fried Rock Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Nov. 21, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Wade Ralston, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 21, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Nov. 21 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Proud Country, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.
Martian Folk, noon Nov. 22, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 4-6 p.m. Nov. 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Backroads Band, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Nov. 27 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Darwynn Nail, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 28, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Nov. 28, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 9 p.m. Nov. 28 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.
Martian Folk, noon Nov. 29, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Temple.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Dec. 4, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Wayworn Traveler, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 5, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Dustin Brown & The Now, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Lance Wade Thomas, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Coach’s Barbecue, 925 W. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 12, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Can’t Hardly Playboyz, 9 p.m. Dec. 12, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Kyle Gonzales, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Jayme Wade, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 19, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Southern Fried Rock Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.
Josh Evetts Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 19, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Dec. 26, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 27, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Temple.
On stage
Comedy Improv, 8 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. $15 in-person seats, 2-6 person tables, $30 to $90; $8.50 online only.
Carlos Mencia, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Killeen; $25-$40.
“Ordinary Days,” Baylor Theatre, livestreaming, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-15; $15, available at baylor.edu/theatre.
“Puffs,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.
Covid Comedy Relief with Nephew Tommy and friends, 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40.
Comic William Lee Martin with guest John L. Brown, “A Christmas Stand-Up Spectacular,” 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $30.
Art
The Greenhouse Showcase, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist” and “The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts,” Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Local arts online
Fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, Waco Friends of the Climate, through November; climatecrisisartexhibit.org.
Baylor Men’s Choir, livestreamed performance, 7 p.m. Thursday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
“Captain Lovelock,” Baylor Opera Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
Baylor Wind Ensemble, livestreamed performance 7:30 p.m. Monday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
Baylor School of Music faculty, “Discover the Colors of Music,” livestreamed performance, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
Baylor Trombone Choir, livestreamed performance 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.
Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Meet the Scientists: Baylor Stream Team and Baylor Science Fellows, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12. Register at baylor.edu/mayborn.
Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University. Online exhibits on “Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist,” “The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts” and work by Baylor Fine Arts students: baylor.edu/martinmuseum
Historic Waco Foundation, 810 S. Fourth St. Virtual field trips, home tours and virtual exhibits: historicwaco.org.
Etc.
Book signing and performance by author Corinthian Elizabeth (“The Book of Corinthian Chapter One: Beauty in the Bayou”), 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15, Harvest on 25th, 112 N. 25th St.
Museums/Zoo
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.
Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $7, $6 seniors/students, $5 children 2-12. Touring exhibit “Paw Patrol Adventure Play” open in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery. Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage, through Sunday.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, educators, military; $6 students; children 4 and younger, free.
Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. East Terrace hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays; McCulloch House hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 seniors, military, students, $3 kids through sixth grade. Pop-up programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 college students, $4 students,ages 6-18; children 5 and younger free.
