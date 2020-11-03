 Skip to main content
Music & More guide for Nov. 5
Texas country singer-songwriter Pat Green is recovering from COVID-19 and has canceled his Friday concert at The Backyard, but opening act Saints Eleven will play the whole show for free in his place. Green’s show will be rescheduled and tickets for Friday’s concert will be valid for it. Those wishing a refund for this Friday’s show can contact StubWire.com.

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.

Concerts

Taylor Dee, 6 p.m. Friday, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.

Roger Creager with Hayden Haddock, 7 p.m. Friday, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $18.

Canceled: Pat Green with Saints Eleven, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Royce Montgomery Music Variety Show, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Baptist Church, 2630 S. Third St.

Aaron Watson, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out. Rescheduled from Sept. 26.

Steve Stewart, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.

Gospel Music Celebration with Sandra Hawkins, Ann Harder, Emma Cox, Royce Montgomery and others, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, New Hope Baptist Church, 2630 S. Third St.

Waco Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; free, but tickets required for seating. Call the MCC box office at 299-8200.

Upcoming

Cody Cannon with Dalton Domino (acoustic), 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $25, tables $125 and up at outhousetickets.com.

Randy Brown, 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.

William Clark Green with Shaker Hymns, 9 p.m. Nov. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.

Billy McCoy and Friends, 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.

Pecos and the Rooftops, 9 p.m. Nov. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Canceled: Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. Nov. 21, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.

Bart Crow, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Steve Helms, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Fall Texas Music Series, The Place at Lake Whitney, 670 Fort Graham Road, Whitney; $20.

Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Dec. 11, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $25.

Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.

RESCHEDULED: Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. April 29, 2021, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.

Local bands

Briana Adams, 9 p.m. Thursday, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Sasha K.A., 6 p.m. Friday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Ballous Cats, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Proud Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.

Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Friday, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.

Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Mike Stanley Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Ethan Smith, 9 p.m. Friday, Bull Hide Creek, 7589 Golinda Drive, Chilton.

Justin Hewitt Band, 9 p.m. Friday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.

Melinda Adams and J.C. Pringle, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Rock the Rona II with Far From Reach, North of Navasota, Eric & Thomas and Deafstar, 7 p.m. Saturday, 291 Spring Ridge Circle, China Spring; $5 donation.

Roger Sanders, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.

The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Brazos Brothers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Rocky King, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Jason Fletcher and Friends, 9 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.

Travis and Cindy Jo, 9 p.m. Saturday, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.

Heather Linn and Jase Bryant, 9 p.m. Saturday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.

Martian Folk, noon Sunday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Beth Ullman and Friends, 4 p.m. Sunday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.

Open Mic Night, 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro, 723 Austin Ave.

Upcoming

Justin Hewitt, 9 p.m. Nov. 12, Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Powell Brothers (acoustic), noon Nov. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton.

Ryan Paul Davis, 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Clean Slate, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Slow Rice Slice House, 7608 Woodway Drive.

Chris Perez, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Sammy G, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.

Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.

Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Coach’s Barbecue, 925 W. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Morning Star Trio, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

The Ballards, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.

Westbound, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.

Jayme Wade, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

KCD Band, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.

Dos Guyz, 9 p.m. Nov. 14 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Martian Folk, noon Nov. 15, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 5 p.m. Nov. 19, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.

David Johnson, 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Smokinmaxx, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.

Michael Carubelli, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 20, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Chris Perez, 9 p.m. Nov. 20 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Southern Fried Rock Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Nov. 21, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Wade Ralston, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 21, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Dan Tennyson, 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.

Sundae Drivers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Nov. 21 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Proud Country, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill, 128 N. Main St., West.

Martian Folk, noon Nov. 22, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 4-6 p.m. Nov. 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).

Backroads Band, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Nov. 27 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Darwynn Nail, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 28, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Nolan Pick Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Nov. 28, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Darrell Ray, 9 p.m. Nov. 28 Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road.

Martian Folk, noon Nov. 29, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Temple.

Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Dec. 4, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.

Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Wayworn Traveler, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 5, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Dustin Brown & The Now, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.

Lance Wade Thomas, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Jennifer Pisarcik with Jon Fox, 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Coach’s Barbecue, 925 W. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 12, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Gordon Collier Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Can’t Hardly Playboyz, 9 p.m. Dec. 12, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.

Kyle Gonzales, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Jayme Wade, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 19, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.

Southern Fried Rock Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Huser Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk.

Josh Evetts Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 19, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Dec. 26, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 27, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Temple.

On stage

Comedy Improv, 8 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. $15 in-person seats, 2-6 person tables, $30 to $90; $8.50 online only.

Carlos Mencia, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Killeen; $25-$40.

“Ordinary Days,” Baylor Theatre, livestreaming, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-15; $15, available at baylor.edu/theatre.

“Puffs,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.

Covid Comedy Relief with Nephew Tommy and friends, 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40.

Comic William Lee Martin with guest John L. Brown, “A Christmas Stand-Up Spectacular,” 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $30.

Art

The Greenhouse Showcase, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

“Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist” and “The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts,” Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

Local arts online

Fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, Waco Friends of the Climate, through November; climatecrisisartexhibit.org.

Baylor Men’s Choir, livestreamed performance, 7 p.m. Thursday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

“Captain Lovelock,” Baylor Opera Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

Baylor Wind Ensemble, livestreamed performance 7:30 p.m. Monday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

Baylor School of Music faculty, “Discover the Colors of Music,” livestreamed performance, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

Baylor Trombone Choir, livestreamed performance 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Meet the Scientists: Baylor Stream Team and Baylor Science Fellows, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12. Register at baylor.edu/mayborn.

Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University. Online exhibits on “Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist,” “The Floating World: A Collection of Japanese Woodcuts” and work by Baylor Fine Arts students: baylor.edu/martinmuseum

Historic Waco Foundation, 810 S. Fourth St. Virtual field trips, home tours and virtual exhibits: historicwaco.org.

Etc.

Book signing and performance by author Corinthian Elizabeth (“The Book of Corinthian Chapter One: Beauty in the Bayou”), 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15, Harvest on 25th, 112 N. 25th St.

Museums/Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.

Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $7, $6 seniors/students, $5 children 2-12. Touring exhibit “Paw Patrol Adventure Play” open in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery. Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage, through Sunday.

Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, educators, military; $6 students; children 4 and younger, free.

Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. East Terrace hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays; McCulloch House hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 seniors, military, students, $3 kids through sixth grade. Pop-up programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 college students, $4 students,ages 6-18; children 5 and younger free.

