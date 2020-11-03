Music & More guide for Nov. 5

Local arts online

Fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, Waco Friends of the Climate, through November; climatecrisisartexhibit.org.

Baylor Men’s Choir, livestreamed performance, 7 p.m. Thursday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

“Captain Lovelock,” Baylor Opera Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

Baylor Wind Ensemble, livestreamed performance 7:30 p.m. Monday. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

Baylor School of Music faculty, “Discover the Colors of Music,” livestreamed performance, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

Baylor Trombone Choir, livestreamed performance 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Available at baylor.edu/music, under Concerts & Programs/Live Stream.

Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Meet the Scientists: Baylor Stream Team and Baylor Science Fellows, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12. Register at baylor.edu/mayborn.