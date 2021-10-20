Nashville actor imagines CS Lewis on Hippodrome stage

The COVID-19 pandemic put a bookmark in David Payne's plays about British scholar, writer and Christian apologist C.S. Lewis, but with audiences returning to theater, he's picking up where he left off.
That means his performance Friday night at the Waco Hippodrome, where the British-born actor was scheduled to perform his solo show "An Evening With C.S. Lewis" back in March 2020, before community COVID-19 protection measures shut down Waco venues.
More than a year later, he's back with his play, one of several he's produced on the British writer known for his defenses of Christianity as well as his "Chronicles of Narnia" children's books that started with "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."
The silver lining to his COVID-19 pause came in the time he used to write a new play on English prime minister Winston Churchill, "Churchill," and a rest from years of touring "An Evening With C.S. Lewis."
"There was almost a year I didn't do a show," he said in a recent phone interview from his Nashville home. Coming back to "An Evening" after that time off gave him a renewed energy for the piece. "I found I was very fresh," he said.
"An Evening With C.S. Lewis" imagines the writer at his home outside Oxford in 1963, receiving a party of American journalists interested about his life and interests. That opens the door to a long conversation about his books, his friendship with fellow Oxford academic and writer J.R.R. Tolkien, Lewis' conversion from atheism to Christianity, his late-in-life marriage to American Joy Davidman and her death to cancer three years later.
What audiences will encounter is Lewis' agile mind, a considerable sense of humor, and his deep appreciation of life and faith, the actor said.
Some now react more emotionally to the play, possibly because experiences with COVID-19 have made stories of loss, recovery and faith hit closer to home, and possibly because they've missed going to the theater. "It could well be that they have not been able to get out until now," Payne said. "You'll get laughs in the second act, but you also get tears."
After beginning to perform again at the start of 2021, Payne is finding audience recovery still uneven, with some venues boasting full houses while others cap attendance at 50% or even 30% capacity to limit possible COVID-19 spread.
Performances of "An Evening" make up the majority of his fall bookings, although there's a sprinkling of "Lewis and Tolkien: Of Wardrobes and Rings," and he anticipates December will see some bookings of his "A Christmas with C.S. Lewis."