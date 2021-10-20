Nashville actor imagines CS Lewis on Hippodrome stage

The COVID-19 pandemic put a bookmark in David Payne's plays about British scholar, writer and Christian apologist C.S. Lewis, but with audiences returning to theater, he's picking up where he left off.

That means his performance Friday night at the Waco Hippodrome, where the British-born actor was scheduled to perform his solo show "An Evening With C.S. Lewis" back in March 2020, before community COVID-19 protection measures shut down Waco venues.

More than a year later, he's back with his play, one of several he's produced on the British writer known for his defenses of Christianity as well as his "Chronicles of Narnia" children's books that started with "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."

The silver lining to his COVID-19 pause came in the time he used to write a new play on English prime minister Winston Churchill, "Churchill," and a rest from years of touring "An Evening With C.S. Lewis."

"There was almost a year I didn't do a show," he said in a recent phone interview from his Nashville home. Coming back to "An Evening" after that time off gave him a renewed energy for the piece. "I found I was very fresh," he said.