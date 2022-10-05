New children's theater group debuts with ‘How I Became A Pirate’

The latest Waco children's theater aims to transform the Waco Hippodrome stage into a kids' adventure on the high seas this weekend with performances of the musical "How I Became A Pirate."

Heart of Texas Children's Theatre makes its Waco debut this weekend with a six-actor cast performing Janet Vogt's musical adaptation of the popular Melinda Long children's book.

For artistic director Petra Williams, it's a chance to show off what she feels is distinctive about the latest provider of children's theater in Waco: a paid professional cast. While several Waco theater programs offer children's theater, the emphasis largely has been on children performing theater.

"To see professionals do children's theater, you usually had to drive to Dallas to see it," said Williams, a 2005 Baylor University theater graduate who moved to Waco with her husband Judson and their daughters Ivalee and Elowyn a few years ago after years of working in theater in New York City and Portland, Oregon. "We're COVID transplants," she explained.

The Williamses and fellow Baylor Theatre grad Joey Oglesby saw an opportunity to add to local children's theater offerings and created HOT Children's Theatre to provide that. "We believe all children are equal and we want to reach the heart of all of them," Williams said. "Theater can change lives."

The story finds young Jeremy Jacobs (Lexie Rains) taking up with pirate Capt. Braid Beard (Judson Williams) and his band, who tell the boy about the ins and outs of pirate life. Though the buccaneer's life initially appeals to Jeremy, he eventually realizes there's no place like home and the real world of family and friends.

On the way, though, is a lot of fun and music, Williams said. Rounding out the cast are Oglesby, Trent Sutton, Kaleigh Huser and Breshena Crosby, several of whom are familiar to Waco audiences for their Waco Civic Theatre and Wild Imaginings performances.

The production is about an hour long and aimed at children 12 years and younger. "It's a really fun show with some Waco-specific humor. They are amazing, talented actors and singers," Williams said.

Copies of Long's book will be sold after the performances, with cast members available to autograph those copies.