New mural emerges on Elm Avenue
New mural emerges on Elm Avenue

High school students from Waco have teamed up with professional artists on a large mural at the TFNB Your Bank for Life branch at 713 Elm Ave. Creative Waco’s ARTPrentice program is paying 14 students to work with artists Cade Kegerreis and Vincent Thomas on the mural, intended to tell stories of the East Waco community. Work is expected to wrap up next month.
Local high school students work on the mural on Elm Avenue.
