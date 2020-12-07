New mural emerges on Elm Avenue

What's next for the Waco Hippodrome? “We will continue booking shows. We’ve just cut loose what was unsustainable” — and the marketing coordinator says he's open to classic movies, too.
High school students from Waco have teamed up with professional artists on a large mural at the TFNB Your Bank for Life branch at 713 Elm Ave. Creative Waco’s ARTPrentice program is paying 14 students to work with artists Cade Kegerreis and Vincent Thomas on the mural, intended to tell stories of the East Waco community. Work is expected to wrap up next month.