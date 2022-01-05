New year, new Waco entertainment, fingers crossed

Nearly two years of past entertainment calendars shredded or marked over due to pandemic disruptions should tag an asterisk to any preview or forecast attempting a look ahead of more than a few weeks.

The current high wind of fresh COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant may enlarge that asterisk, but several Waco arts organizations and performing venues are beginning 2022 with a hope that the momentum continues from a fall that saw audiences gradually start to return.

For the next few weeks, we’ll keep fingers crossed and, for some of us, masks on.

January will see the extension of the Art Center of Waco exhibition “Kermit Oliver: New Narratives, New Beginnings” for three weeks, thanks to audience interest in the new center’s opening show, a wide-ranging look at the work of Waco painter Kermit Oliver. The exhibit, which has a few works added since its October debut, will run through Jan. 22.