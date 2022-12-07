‘Nutcracker’ returns to Waco for sold-out show

A familiar Waco sign of the holiday season comes Sunday with the return of Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" to Waco Hall. Equally familiar are Ballet Frontier providing the dancers, the Waco Symphony Orchestra the orchestral accompaniment, dozens of young Waco dancers joining the onstage ensemble and a sold-out Waco Hall.

Last year's return of "The Nutcracker" to Waco after a hiatus due to COVID-19 was such a success that the Waco Symphony Association opted to bring it back this year though pre-pandemic, the holiday ballet had been a biennial event.

Those who saw last year's performance will find the same story and choreography, but new faces in the 40-dancer company, said Enrica Tseng, co-founder and artistic advisor of the Fort Worth-based ballet. That includes several principals in featured dances.

Each dancer brings a personal interpretation and individual technique to the character they play, which makes a performance unique even if the choreography remains the same, she said.

Add to that the enthusiasm shown by Waco audiences over the years and an ever-growing number of young dancers auditioning for the children's parts in the production topping 50 this year. "We are very excited about this year," Tseng said.

Also new is the conductor at the podium for Sunday's performance. Richardson Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Clay Couturiaux, assistant director of orchestral studies at the University of North Texas College of Music, will lead the WSO in the ballet.

What's not new is the ballet's traditional story of a young girl named Clara and dreams that turn a wooden nutcracker given to her as a Christmas gift into a handsome prince who defeats an attacking Rat King, then accompanies her through a fantasy landscape of snowflakes, flowers, sweets and fairies.

WSA Executive Director Carolyn Bess said those attending the Sunday performance can shop for nutcrackers and Christmas ornaments at the Nutcracker Shop set up in Waco Hall's front lobby.

The symphony also will provide drop-off boxes outside Waco Hall for those wishing to donate coats, jackets, scarves and gloves for those served by Mission Waco and Caritas.

Sunday's performance has sold out, but those wanting to add their names to a waiting list for any returned tickets can do so by emailing BDSCtickets@baylor.edu or calling 254-710-3210 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Bess said.