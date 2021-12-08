'Nutcracker' returns to Waco Hall in symphony sellout

Another traditional part of a Waco Christmas dances back Sunday when Fort Worth-based Ballet Frontier joins the Waco Symphony Orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s holiday ballet “The Nutcracker.”
And, like past “Nutcracker” traditions, it’s largely sold out though the symphony is selling the handful of returned tickets that it has, referring people to check the WSO’s website for availability.
The popular ballet, a mainstay for many American companies, concerns a young girl named Clara whose dreams transform a wooden nutcracker into a handsome prince, who defeats a Rat King then escorts her through a fantasy of sweets, flowers, snowflakes and fairies.
It’s all set to colorful orchestrations by the Russian composer and performed live by the WSO.
WSO executive director Carolyn Bess said Waco audiences snapped up tickets early for the Sunday performance and a full Waco Hall will await the dancers.
The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined a Ballet Frontier return last year, but company artistic advisor and ballet co-founder Enrica Tseng said Waco audiences will see much of what they’ve experienced in past performances. “It’s still as beautiful as it was in 2019,” she said.
The company last year presented an abridged performance of the ballet, with the opening party scene omitted in a coronavirus protocol to minimize the numbers of dancers, young and old, clustered on stage. The full ballet is back and a recent performance for students, the ballet’s first student concert in more than a year, delighted them, which energized the dancers, Tseng said. “That first student performance was amazing,” she said.
As in past “Nutcrackers” with the Waco Symphony, Sunday’s full performance will feature participation from about 50 young Waco dancers, who will appear briefly onstage in scenes with the 50-member company.
Tseng said most of the dancers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and will perform without masks. Other precautions, such as distancing in backstage areas, are followed and a smaller WSO ensemble will allow proper spacing of musicians in the orchestra pit. “It’s been a challenge ... but so far we have been able to do things very safely,” she said.
Masking is suggested for the Waco Hall audience and Baylor University’s security guidelines will only allow transparent bags or small clutch purse. As in past WSO “Nutcracker” concerts, wooden nutcrackers will be sold before the performance and during intermission in the Waco Hall foyer.
Ballet Frontier’s performance schedule is picking back up as audiences return after almost a year of sidelined or limited capacity audiences.
It’s not just “The Nutcracker” that’s coming back and Tseng is optimistic that standards such as “Sleeping Beauty” and “Swan Lake,” staged last February, are reconnecting with audiences.
“People were dying to see live performances again,” Tseng noted. “We are hoping to bring more to Waco.”