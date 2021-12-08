'Nutcracker' returns to Waco Hall in symphony sellout

Another traditional part of a Waco Christmas dances back Sunday when Fort Worth-based Ballet Frontier joins the Waco Symphony Orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s holiday ballet “The Nutcracker.”

And, like past “Nutcracker” traditions, it’s largely sold out though the symphony is selling the handful of returned tickets that it has, referring people to check the WSO’s website for availability.

The popular ballet, a mainstay for many American companies, concerns a young girl named Clara whose dreams transform a wooden nutcracker into a handsome prince, who defeats a Rat King then escorts her through a fantasy of sweets, flowers, snowflakes and fairies.

It’s all set to colorful orchestrations by the Russian composer and performed live by the WSO.

WSO executive director Carolyn Bess said Waco audiences snapped up tickets early for the Sunday performance and a full Waco Hall will await the dancers.

The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined a Ballet Frontier return last year, but company artistic advisor and ballet co-founder Enrica Tseng said Waco audiences will see much of what they’ve experienced in past performances. “It’s still as beautiful as it was in 2019,” she said.