Oaxacan culture glints in ‘Oaxacan Gold’ exhibit, premiering in downtown Waco

Texas photographer Greg Davis knows the challenge of capturing a scene or a culture in a telling image as it’s what he’s built his career on.

Even though those images communicate what thousands of words could, he feels they still fall short and is shifting his work to creating multimedia cultural experiences that touch more than a visual sense.

Those who attended the opening night of his 2015 Art Center Waco exhibit, “India’s Kumbh Mela,” got a taste of that and, on Saturday night, will get a much expanded version in his “Oaxacan Gold: Illuminating Mystical Mexico,” an exploration of the arts-rich southern Mexico state Oaxaca, which will have a three-month run at the center.

That opening event, which sold out within days after tickets were available, will feature a 20-person Ballet de Folklorico de Austin; Oaxacan folk art and sculptures by Jacobo and Maria Ángeles, Carlomagno Pedro, Alejandro Vera, Jose Garcia Antonio, Magdalena Pedro Martínez and the Mendoza Family; live Oaxacan; food by El Alebrije and Chef ATX; and a mezcal pouring with Mezcal Vago and Wahaka Mezcal.

Waco will launch what Davis hopes is an eight-city run of his exhibit over the next few years, with the experience and exhibit traveling to Georgetown after its Waco run.

“The advent of camera phones forced me to be more than a photographer with a camera,” explained Davis, a fourth-generation, 1992 Baylor University graduate who has worked on projects for National Geographic and Disney. “I wanted to focus on the place and people and culture of a place. Not just a moment, but a collection of those moments.”

The gold in the title is metaphoric and not literal, a reference to what brought Spanish conquistadors to Mexico some five centuries ago. “The real gold they found was the people, the culture and traditions of Oaxaca,” he said.

The mountainous terrain of Oaxaca and its distance from Mexico City meant much of its indigenous art and culture has survived the pressures of cultural assimilation, Davis said. The photographer started his project in 2018, working closely with three local guides, with pandemic disruptions putting some of his travels and work on pause. The time spent in Oaxaca enabled him to see beyond the surface often presented to visitors.

“The spirit of Oaxaca is what I’m trying to express. The spirit lives in everything, but behind the veil,” he said. “You could photograph Oaxaca for the rest of your life.”

The exhibit that remains behind after Saturday’s multisensory event includes 34 large photographs, folk art pieces and sculptures, some of which are tied to people in the photographs. The use of art as a window into a culture dovetails neatly into Art Center Waco’s philosophy and mission. “It’s such a great opportunity to look at a culture in such a multifaceted way,” said Art Center Waco director Doug McDurham. “At a time when people talk about walls, we can talk about bridges and doors. It’s a pretty exciting opportunity.”

The weeks ahead may see local activities tied into the exhibit. A new Art Center Waco Photography Guild will hold its first meeting May 26 and the center may create an event in July to correspond with Oaxaca’s annual La Guelaguetza celebration of pre-Hispanic culture and tradition, McDurham said.

