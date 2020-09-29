Parts Fest: Sections of annual WCAF go online

The thousands of people who usually attend the annual weekend-long Waco Cultural Arts Festival won’t have to travel farther than their computers or phones for the parts of the festival still running.
COVID-19 precautions still in effect will prevent gatherings of 10 or more at public events, which means the live performances of the Music Fest, the {254} DanceFest and the Arts For All and Artists Market won’t be held this year, said executive director Doreen Ravenscroft. It’s the first cancellation of some of those events in the festival’s history, she said, noting that the Texas Gulf Coast landfall of Hurricane Rita in 2015 only delayed that weekend’s festival several weeks.
Moving online this year, however, are the festival’s WordFest and ScienceFest with the “Celebration Africa” FilmFest appearing as part of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival’s second weekend of offerings, also online this year.
In fact, WordFest, a celebration of poetry and the written word, will offer the only in-person aspect of this year’s festival, with a single day of events at Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art followed by Facebook Live readings from this year’s WordFest anthology, both on Saturday.
The Martin Museum activities will be limited to 30 people and following Baylor University’s COVID-19 protocols, which include masking and social distancing. Those wishing to attend should email their interest to wacowordfest@yahoo.com.
Those interested will be put on a waiting list and notified if they can attend. The Martin Museum event, whose details were still being worked out at midweek, will include a Texas Poetry Calendar workshop and an ekphrastic poetry exercise where those attending are invited to write a piece in conversation with an artwork in the museum.
WordFest’s annual anthology, which attracts writers from around the world, enjoyed a record number of submissions, Ravenscroft said, and selections will be read by Texas poet Michael Guinn beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the WordFest’s Facebook Live page. Anthologies will be sold on Amazon.
The arts festival’s “Celebration Africa” FilmFest will be included in the Deep in the Heart Film Festival’s weekend programming, with “Something New In Old Town,” a documentary on community transformation in Bamenba, Cameroon, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, the animated documentary “Liyana” will be shown. The film’s fictional story of a girl who sets out to rescue her brothers was created by a group of Swazi orphans in Eswatini, who drew on their experiences to create the story. “Liyana” made its debut at the 2017 LA Film Festival.
Screenings for both films can be accessed through the film festival’s website, deepintheheartff.com.
This year’s ScienceFest turns virtual as well, with Austin-based “Singing Zoologist” Lucas Miller presenting a kid-friendly program on the monarch butterfly at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, accessed through the festival’s website, wacoartsfest.org, and its Facebook page.
Ravenscroft said this year’s festival may not be over after this weekend as there are plans in the works for online versions of the Artists Market and a curbside “Art to Go” where a kid’s art activity and materials will be contained in a box and handed out curbside for participants.
