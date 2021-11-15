'Passage' searches for middle ground in polarized society

Mirrors aren’t part of the stage design for McLennan Theatre’s “Passage,” but audience members shouldn’t be surprised if they see themselves in the polarized action onstage.

The Christopher Chen drama, which takes E.M. Forster’s “A Passage to India” as inspiration, explores the dynamics of people living in two opposed countries. Or ethnicities. Or parties. Or genders.

For director Joseph Taylor, the value of the play may not lie in the answers it suggests as much as the questions it raises, including the primary one. “Is it possible for citizens of Country X to really be friends with Country Y’s citizens?” he said.

Country X and Country Y, in fact, are the countries in question in “Passage” and its characters include Q, Dr. B, J, S and others. The neutral letters and country names allow theaters to address social clashes of their choice, such as race, politics, gender and more. The McLennan Theatre production will look at the different points of view of the LGBTQ and cisgender communities, Taylor said.

“The script itself morphs into what a director wants it to be,” he said.