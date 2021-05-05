Pavement serves as canvas in Wacotown Chalk + Walk street fest

Those walking the four blocks of this weekend’s Wacotown Chalk + Walk festival on Austin Avenue may have their eyes on the art at their feet, but organizers hope they’ll pay attention to the businesses, vendors and artists flanking the street.

The two-day festival will feature street art from approximately 50 Waco-area artists, setups from three local markets, about 100 vendors and about a dozen food trucks in addition to participating Austin Avenue businesses and restaurants.

It’s a spring flowering of downtown that planners hope will draw people back after a long year of shutdowns, restrictions and consumer caution meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Among the closures last year was an Austin Avenue chalk art festival markedly larger than the one-block show held in 2019 on the route of the Silo District Marathon.

Planners had secured a $50,000 Texas Commission on the Arts grant for the expanded sequel, which would celebrate the city’s Cultural District and focus attention to then-current efforts to name Waco a “Music Friendly” community, a designation it won last summer. Spring coronavirus protection measures, however, stopped it before it could hit the street.