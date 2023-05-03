China Spring photographer Michael Larsen and his wife Tracy have built a career photographing celebrities through their company Larsen & Talbert Photography, but his first solo show is remarkable for what it doesn’t show: people.

Taken during a weeklong visit to Pompeii, Italy, buried by a volcanic eruption in 79 A.D., Larsen’s “Pompeii: Ghost Portraits in Stone” has vivid images of a city whose bustling life is implied: empty stone streets grooved by wheeled traffic, a stack of clay amphorae emptied of their wine; rooms inhabited by shafts of light and corners in shadow; a quince tree with yellow fruit awaiting hands to pick up.

“Ghost Portraits” is a personal project for the photographer, one inspired by a 2021 dinner conversation with Baylor University professor of early Christianity Bruce Longenecker, who shared his experiences in doing field research at the ancient site.

Larsen, 56, told him he’d love to accompany him on his next trip and when that trip and a relatively cheaper flight to Rome coincided, Larsen was on his way.

The fruit of the seven-day trip that followed shows in the 12 24-by-36-inch prints that form “Ghost Portraits,” culled from the more than 6,000 images the photographer took during his time at the site.

The length of his stay gave him a photographer’s luxury: time to scout locations and angles, time to capture the premium light of early morning and late afternoon, time to remain at the site after most of the tourists departed at mid-afternoon.

The photos on display are rich in color and subtle detail, often framed by windows or doorways with multiple layers of depth. How did he capture three-dimensional space in a two-dimensional medium? “It’s the art of the photographer’s eye,” he smiled.

The Larsens moved their family and business from Los Angeles to China Spring 10 years ago and the change in location hasn’t kept them from continuing their business.

Their work has involved a who’s who of celebrities about whom they are professionally discrete and quiet, sending them around the world to locales in Greece, Portugal, Iceland, England, Belize and more. Shooting art for Hallmark Channel publicity posters has kept them busy in recent years, he said, but Pompeii was the rare project where he could shoot what he wanted.

“I almost saw them as portraits, but of a space rather than the people,” he explained. “You can almost hear the voices.”