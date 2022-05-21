Puppets act by proxy in 'Leonardo' production at Baylor

Shelby Adams knows how to communicate with an audience through body language, even if it’s not her body that’s speaking and the feedback from her audience is heard, not seen.

Adams, a senior theater design and technology major in Baylor University’s theater arts department, is one of four puppeteers in the Young Festival Stage puppet-actor production “Leonardo and the Flying Machine” performing through next weekend at Baylor’s Jones Theatre.

The hybrid production is the brainchild of Baylor assistant professor of set design Michael Sullivan, who uses a cast of rod puppets and actors to tell a story of Renaissance inventor Leonardo da Vinci and his dream of building a device that lets a person fly like a bird.

The stage tale shows how persistence and others’ help can bring dreams into reality. To tell his story in places where live actors can’t go, Sullivan has machines of his own: puppets.

Eleven rod puppets playing humans, birds, a horse and even a man in bed carry part of “Leonardo’s” storytelling, with costuming from the company’s human costumer Lloyd Cracknell. Unlike hand puppets, which depend on a puppeteer’s hand inside for movement, and marionettes, manipulated from above by attached strings, rod puppets are mounted on a short pole.

Puppeteers below move the characters’ heads with wires and cables while rods attached to arms move those limbs. Poles are long enough to keep the puppets above a six-foot wall behind which the puppeteers operate, yet allow their human operators to rest them on the floor rather than lift their full weight during a performance.

Just as an actor learns how to communicate through body language, a puppeteer has to figure out what puppet movement conveys the emotion of the moment. A head tilt down could mean a frown or deep thought; one up might be contemplation or haughtiness. Stroking a beard means something as does rubbing one’s (puppet) stomach.

“You become the puppet in a weird way,” Adams said. “Learning to embody an object is a skill of its own ... It’s like dancing. You have to be aware of every part of your body to be effective.”

Puppeteers have to develop a silent choreography with each other behind their stage, so a backstage collision doesn’t cause a puppet to disappear from audience view. They also learn to read their audience through sound—something that’s easier when the audience is young and less inhibited, as the “Leonardo” crew found in matinees last week of school-age kids.

“Leonardo” taps into a puppetry tradition that extends almost as far as theater, with puppets an extension of the masks and costumes often used in ritual and ceremony, Sullivan said. His contact with professional puppet companies during studies in Europe more than a decade ago, in fact, planted the seeds that led to the production performed in Waco.

Adams said she got bit by the puppetry bug about five years ago and would love to continue it after graduation.

“I hope to get as many puppetry jobs as possible,” she said. “Puppets can do all sorts of things. They can do some wild and wacky things that actors can’t.”

Remaining performances are at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through next Saturday, May 28, and 3:30 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29. Tickets are $8, available online at baylor.edu/theatre.

