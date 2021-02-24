 Skip to main content
Reception highlights Waco artist Chesley Smith at Cultivate 7twelve
Reception highlights Waco artist Chesley Smith at Cultivate 7twelve

'GREENHOUSE' RECEPTION HIGHLIGHTS CHELSEY SMITH

 KENNEDY SAM PHOTO

Waco artist Chesley Smith recently won first place in the "The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity" juried art show by the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society with his "Images of Dignity" series.

Smith has works in the current "Greenhouse" exhibit at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., which will hold a "happy hour" reception honoring Smith and the show's other artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

The exhibit features works from Greenhouse participants Smith, Rianna Alvarado, Shay MacMorran, Selena Cortez, Danielle Hale and Jamie Graham. The Greenhouse is a nonprofit arts business development program.

