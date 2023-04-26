Mythology-tinged drama, romantic relationships and a thought-provoking musical about the power of words make for a diverse weekend on Waco stages.

"Where the Sky Meets the Sea," China Spring Theatre, 6 p.m. Thursday, China Spring Performing Arts Center, 7201 N. River Crossing, China Spring; $5.

The China Spring High School one-act play company will stage director Mandy Conner's original "Where the Sky Meets the Sea" at 6 p.m. Thursday at the China Spring Performing Arts Center in a public send-off before the group competes in the state UIL One-Act Play finals May 4 in Round Rock.

Conner's play concerns five children stranded on a Greek island who seek an oracle's help, only to find the quest to secure their release will involve a sacrifice. It's the second consecutive trip to state finals for the China Spring theater program under Conner.

"Love/Sick," McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, McLennan Community College's Music & Theatre Arts building; $10, $8 for senior adults and non-MCC students.

The path of true love never did run smooth, said Lysander in Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," and in John Cariani's "Love/Sick" that never-smooth path goes through nine vignettes of couples at different stages of relationships, all set in a grocery superstore on a Friday night.

Director Cori Burkett said the play, written by the playwright of "Almost, Maine," provides a nice close to the theater's 2022-23 season in its subject matter and structure of nine two-person scenes. "Love/Sick" finds people caught by first love to ones in the midst of separation and divorce.

The play enabled Burkett to cast 12 actors in scenes that emphasize acting over sets and situations. "Everyone gets their 10 minutes and everyone has a chance to shine," she said.

"Favor the Musical" staged reading, Baylor CaBEARet, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Theatre 11, Baylor's Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; donations accepted for Baylor Theatre's musical theater scholarships.

CaBEARet, the annual fundraiser for Baylor Theatre's Leta Horan and Jerry MacLauchlin musical theater scholarships, tackles a change of pace this year with the debut of a new musical by Greg Bachman.

Baylor University music theater lecturer Lauren Weber said the work-in-progress proved a challenge for students with Bachman adding characters and songs as rehearsals on the musical progressed.

Bachman's piece is a musical allegory set in Wordtopia, capital of the World of Words, where the lead character Favor finds words like Money, Love and Freedom losing their meaning, with the latter two shifting to Hate and Tyranny in the process. With the help of the word Courage, she fights to bring Wordtopia back into balance.

The fundraiser will stage the musical as a concert reading.

Baylor Theatre also continues its run of Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" through Sunday, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.