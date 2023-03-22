Art Center Waco has shown pieces of found art before, art crafted from everyday objects, but the exhibit that opens Thursday is a rare example of rescued art.

The scores of watercolor paintings that will be shown during the run of “Nancy Fortunato: A Life in Watercolor” were on their way to a Chicago-area landfill before a former student and a loose network of friends and art lovers combined to redirect the paintings to new homes.

Fortunato was a prolific watercolor painter and instructor in Palatine, Illinois, whose detailed style and tight compositions made her known in regional circles. Her paintings have been exhibited in 47 states, including three presidential libraries, as well as in Canada, China, England and France.

She died in 2020 at the age of 79, but while much of her estate was sold or distributed in the year that followed, hundreds of her watercolors, most unframed and stored in stacks and boxes, still remained in her house at the time the new owner wanted to renovate.

Alarmed that the bulk of Fortunato’s work would soon disappear, a former student and neighbor, DiAnn Baumeister, sent out an emergency call to Fortunato’s “art ladies,” students, art lovers and others offering paintings to those who would agree to display or care for them.

The informal chain of calls reached retired Texas Life CEO Steve Cates in Waco and, impressed by the images he saw of Fortunato’s work, he flew to Chicago to view what Baumeister had.

He returned with eight boxes of watercolors of various sizes and a promise to frame and show them or find new owners. “I did not know Nancy Fortunato at all,” he recalled. “I didn’t know she was an accomplished painter.”

Cates had more than a dozen framed and they’ll be part of the Art Center Waco show opening Thursday. Dozens of unframed paintings will be clipped to wires hung on gallery walls and are up for sale, with all the proceeds benefiting the center.

Interim Art Center Waco CEO Kathy Reid said that unlike most exhibits where sold works remain until the end of the show before leaving with their owners, buyers can take their paintings with them after purchase. More paintings will be put up to fill empty spaces and with some 200 Fortunato pieces on hand, the Art Center Waco show won’t be running out of work, Reid said.

Fortunato’s most frequent subjects were lighthouses, boats and seashores, drawn from visits to Maine and her time as a commissioned artist for the U.S. Coast Guard; Chinese scenes from her studies in 1984 at Zhejiang Academy of Fine Art in Hangzhou, China; and bird life. The exhibit also includes experiments in color and composition.