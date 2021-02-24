Rogue Media comes to downtown Waco with podcast network, events space

Location may not matter much in the digital world of podcasting, where all listeners need is an app to download their programs, but Waco’s Rogue Media Network aims to use its new downtown location as a broader platform that will encompass live music and performance.
The network, founded and led by Mike Hamilton, has moved from its previous location at The Shop, 2001 Franklin Ave., which it shared with Oniichan Productions, to space at 715 Washington Ave. adjoining Waco Escape Rooms.
In less than two years, Rogue Media Network has grown from hosting a handful of local podcasts to 27 now, 15 of which are regularly programmed. The downtown location will provide breathing room for growth and offer new avenues for expansion.
Hamilton will partner with Apollo Music Company owner and producer Aaron McLean, who will run a recording studio in roughly half of the downtown space. The remaining half will contain a podcast studio and control room plus an events room fronting Washington Avenue.
The events room, with capacity for some 20 to 25 people given COVID-19 distancing protocols, can be used for live comedy, theater and intimate music concerts, Hamilton said. It’s expected to make its debut Friday night when a Brazos Theatre improv troupe will present “Lonely Hearts Comedy Show” at 7 p.m.
Waco entrepreneur Cory Dickman, a podcast advocate who encouraged the creation of Rogue Media Network, made the downtown property available for the podcasters. Not only does he see potential in it as a live performance venue for downtown’s cultural scene, but Rogue Media and Apollo Music will provide multimedia training and opportunities for high school students at Rapoport Academy and Connally High School.
Rogue Media’s more than two dozen podcasts span a wide range of subjects, each with a particular audience in mind. Its most popular one is Pete Sousa’s “The Payoff With Pete,” which has more than 1,500 downloads per episode. Also popular are Central Texas broadcast personality Ann Harder’s “Central Texas Living” and the “Keep Waco Loud” podcast hosted by KWL founders Katie Selman and Jacob Green.
Hamilton sells advertising on his podcasts in ways that echo the early days of radio: commercials at programs’ beginning and end, in-program promotions by podcast hosts and company sponsorship of whole podcasts. What often makes a podcast successful is subject matter, an engaging host and a professional-sounding production. Podcasters need to be aware today’s listeners often have short attention spans and expect new material on a regular basis. “Consistency is key. You take a two-week break and you lose your listeners,” he said.
Though broadcast media such as television and radio sell advertising off the size of their listening and viewing audience, Hamilton said the demographics and interests of a podcast’s listenership — age, gender, interests — often are the determining factors for advertisers looking for potential customers.
With more than two dozen podcasts underway, Rogue Media Network continues to add new podcasts, programming and livestreaming.
The network soon will pick up the Waco History Podcast, led by Randy Lane and Stephen Sloan, director of Baylor University’s Institute for Oral History. Lane handled much of the podcast’s production work, but recently took a job in Arkansas, putting the podcast on hold. “We were very saddened to see Randy go and we thank him for his contributions,” Sloan said.
Hamilton and Rogue offered to pick up the podcast, which likely will continue in a similar format, with Sloan as its lead, joined by guest hosts, he said. Material already recorded with former Waco city manager Larry Groth will make up one of the first new episodes with a Cameron Park series on the drawing board, Sloan said.
The Rogue network also will partner with the Institute for Oral History in a live reading of Trent Sanders’ “Camelia,” the story of a Romanian doctor who led efforts to end torture.
Sanders, presently a playwright in residence for the institute, wrote the play from his experience researching communism in Romania. “Camelia,” part of last fall’s New Imaginings online new play festival. His play will be adapted into a live reading sometime in March with a performance staged in Rogue Media’s event room.
Another upcoming project is Ashley Bean Thornton’s writing project of a fantastical, fictional history of Waco.
“We expect the space to be busy all the time,” Hamilton said.
Rogue Media Network podcasts are available to download or listen to at roguemedianetwork.com, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.