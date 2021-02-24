Rogue Media comes to downtown Waco with podcast network, events space

Location may not matter much in the digital world of podcasting, where all listeners need is an app to download their programs, but Waco’s Rogue Media Network aims to use its new downtown location as a broader platform that will encompass live music and performance.

The network, founded and led by Mike Hamilton, has moved from its previous location at The Shop, 2001 Franklin Ave., which it shared with Oniichan Productions, to space at 715 Washington Ave. adjoining Waco Escape Rooms.

In less than two years, Rogue Media Network has grown from hosting a handful of local podcasts to 27 now, 15 of which are regularly programmed. The downtown location will provide breathing room for growth and offer new avenues for expansion.

Hamilton will partner with Apollo Music Company owner and producer Aaron McLean, who will run a recording studio in roughly half of the downtown space. The remaining half will contain a podcast studio and control room plus an events room fronting Washington Avenue.

The events room, with capacity for some 20 to 25 people given COVID-19 distancing protocols, can be used for live comedy, theater and intimate music concerts, Hamilton said. It’s expected to make its debut Friday night when a Brazos Theatre improv troupe will present “Lonely Hearts Comedy Show” at 7 p.m.