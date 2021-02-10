Romancing the stream: Baylor Opera continues virtual performances

Offenbach’s “Le mariage aux lanternes” (“The Wedding by Lantern Light”), which debuted in 1857, is one of 98 operettas the French composer wrote in his career. The story follows peasant Guillot (Kyle Felkins), who has fallen for Denise (Stephenson), sent to live on his farm by her uncle and his godfather Mathurin.

He thinks she’s smitten with the town playboy, while she, attracted to Guillot, mistakes his awkwardness as indifference. Both ask Mathurin for advice and he tells each they’ll find their treasure under a large tree. Fanchette (Hannah Hyden) and Catherine (Amy Pressman) overhear Guillot reading Mathurin’s letter and, imagining a buried treasure, scheme individually to marry Guillot.

Upon arriving at the tree in question, the two young lovers discover the other is, of course, the treasure they desire.

Both short operas are sung in their original language, German for “Bastien” and French for “Le mariage,” with spoken dialogue in English. Jeffrey Peterson, assistant professor of vocal coaching, will conduct both productions with stage direction by Stephenson. Tevae Shoels will direct “Bastien.” Maggie Stith will provide the piano accompaniment for “Bastien” and Mario Barbosa for “Le mariage.”