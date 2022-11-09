Satire, music mark 3 Waco weekend stage productions

Waco theaters have audience smiles and laughs in mind this weekend with a satire, a musical and a funny musical.

The satire comes in the form of Wild Imaginings' "The Thanksgiving Play," a dry comedy touching on topics such as cultural appropriation and political correctness, which will be presented at Art Center Waco. The musical is Stephen Sondheim's "Company," the second musical for Silent House Theatre Company and its second staging at Waco Civic Theatre. And in between is Brazos Theatre's original musical "Haunted Home," a dinner theater comedy that heads into its second weekend.

"The Thanksgiving Play," Wild Imaginings Theatre Company, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $15, online at betterunite.com/WildImagings-thethanksgivingplay.

If "The Thanksgiving Play" sounds somewhat familiar to Waco theater fans, it may be from its appearance last fall as a staged reading at Wild Imaginings' Epiphanies New Plays series. "It really resonated remarkably well with our audiences," recalled Wild Imaginings director Trent Sutton.

Enough so that the company decided to bring it back for a full staging.

Playwright Larissa FastHorse, the only female Native American playwright to be produced on Broadway, reportedly wrote "The Thanksgiving Play" out of frustration with being told that her plays with Native American characters and voices were not commercially "producible."

Her play, "The Thanksgiving Play," has only four characters, all Anglo, who try to create a culturally sensitive play on Thanksgiving without the input of a single Native American.

There's a theater teacher, her boyfriend actor, a history teacher and a professional actor. Their efforts, in a word, fail, with comic results. "Things get really weird really fast," Sutton said. "With no Native American voice in the room, the play becomes a Native American voice in our room."

Much of the comedy comes from the distance between intentions and realizations. "The four people in the room are, in a lot of ways, really good people, but sometimes you try too hard," he said.

Performing the play are Sutton, Jamie Pecina, Jeffrey Vitarius and Carrie Qualls.

"Company," Silent House Theatre Company, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 18-19, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 20, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $18-20, available online at silenthousetheatre.com.

Only two months after tackling their first musical "Godspell" and two weeks after closing "Hedda Gabler," Silent House Theatre Company is back at the Waco Civic Theatre with its second musical, Stephen Sondheim's 1970 "Company."

For director Ryan Kirby, who led the company's production "This Is Our Youth," "Company" has provided several firsts: his first musical and his first production in the round. Complicating those firsts were restrictions on rehearsal space while the WCT's production "Silent Sky" was running and the rarely aligned rehearsal schedules of community theater actors. It also has a sizable cast of 14.

The musical follows the charming but adamantly single Bobby (Collin Selman) as he steers through a host of relationships, from five couples urging him to consider marriage and several women he's dating, but not with an intent of settling down.

Marriage in the couples' experience isn't unified, however. Harry (Bill Dietz) and Sarah (Marnie Abrahams) take out their problems with alcohol and overeating on each other. Larry (Seth Sutton) and Joanne (Kelly MacGregor) are older, wealthy and jaded. Jenny (Melanie Wheat) and David (Ethan Truelove) are younger and liberal, but he's emotionally abusive. Amy (Bradyn Braziel) and Paul (Jackson Parker) are about to get married, but she has cold feet. Peter (Goolie Alvarez) and Susan (Elaine Sury) seem content, but are about to divorce. And then there's Marta (Kaleigh Huser), Kathy (Solei Johnson) and April (Alex Blanton), the women Robert's dating.

Kirby said the musical addresses the fear of marriage — or the fear of America's ideal of marriage — although the varied relationships that seemed new and different in the 1970s are no longer surprising to today's audiences. Still, they provoke examination of our own relationships and what we want from them, he noted.

The cast will sing to recorded tracks, although Jacob Goldstein will add live saxophone flourishes, with Melissa Lohr as the production's music director.

"Haunted Home," Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q; $47.50 with dinner, $35.50 for children ages 12 and up, $28.50 dessert and coffee only, available online at brazostheatre.com.

Billed as a "musical comedy horror," "Haunted Home" combines the Halloween season with the murder mysteries that Brazos Theatre regularly presents. Bryan Hill's original musical imagines a theater out to create the scariest haunted house, but someone gets killed in the process. Whodunnit? Or is it woooooo-dunnit?

The musical murder mystery and its 15-member cast return for its second weekend, with dinner theater performances Friday through Sunday.