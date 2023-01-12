Sci-fi, bullfighting inspire art shows at Baylor's Martin Museum of Art

Baylor University's Martin Museum of Art shows a considerable breadth in two new exhibits, one which compares an imagined sci-fi future contrasted with a technological present and the other a series of 19th century etchings capturing Spanish bullfighting of that era.

The former, "Jason Bly: Curriculum for a Better Tomorrow," has the Texas painter contrasting the positive technological future expressed in science fiction with a present that may have gone in a different direction.

Inspired by the 1950s fiction of Robert Heinlein and sci-fi magazines of the time, Bly references contemporary medicine, space flight, communications, urban decay and the like in 28 highly glazed, detailed oil paintings on panels.

The form of some paintings continue the juxtaposition of past and present with shapes suggested pointed stained glass windows or smooth surfaced two-dimensional panels whose detail turned into, thanks to trompe l'oeil ("fool the eye") technique, three-dimensional shadow boxes.

"He's mixing 1950s science and science fiction with common everyday things, where we were back then in contrast with how things ended up," explained education coordinator Elisa Crowder.

In contrast to the modern contrasts, a second gallery holds "In the Ring: Goya's La Tauromaquia," a series of etchings on bullfighting by 19th century Spanish artist Francisco Goya.

The 40 monochromatic etchings come from the museum's permanent collection, which has the complete seventh and last edition of "La Tauromaquia" printed in 1937, and features seven unpublished prints added to earlier editions.

Goya started his series in 1815 and the prints in the Baylor exhibit show his perception of how bullfighting evolved from peasants hunting wild bulls to competition among Moors, then elaborately dressed royal elites. That then turned to a more democratic entertainment with bullfighters rising in celebrity due to ability and showmanship.

His prints also provide a window into how past performances differed from the dominant style of the 20th century, one that featured fighters in chairs or on tables, and even using darts with firecrackers attached.

The Goya series also captures the violence inherent in bullfighting, noted collections manager Mike Schuetz, with several prints featuring gored bodies on the sand, not only matadors or picadors, but audience members injured when a bull attacked the stands. "La Tauromaquia" also chronicles the death of famed matador Pepe Illo, reportedly wounded in 13 past encounters before dying in the 14th.

Schuetz will talk about the exhibit at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the gallery.