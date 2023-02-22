A dark, mildly twisted, musical take on high school that involves murder, sex and violence doesn’t seem like a crowd-pleaser.

Unless that crowd finds a dark, mildly twisted view of high school a comic way to deal with their experience.

The musical “Heathers,” in which an outsider couple ends up knocking off the multiple mean girl Heathers who dominate their high school social circles, fits the bill for Silent House Theatre Company, whose leaders pride themselves on presenting plays to Waco audiences that other theater companies or programs shy from.

“It’s the perfect Silent House show: It’s dark, gritty, flirty and hilarious,” explained company co-founder Bradyn Braziel, who first saw the musical when she was in high school. “It’s a cult classic, a show for my age.”

And when the company posted an audition call for the musical, Braziel and her colleagues found they were not alone in their love for the darkly comic, highly profane work. “People started coming out of the woodwork,” she recalled.

So many, in fact, that the company swelled to 35 people, making “Heathers” one of Silent House’s largest productions as it expanded the ranks of cheerleaders, jocks, stoners, hip-hoppers and other high school stereotypes.

Based on the 1988 movie starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the 2010 musical and its takedown of school bullies, snobs and athletes has created a loyal following of its own.

Veronica Sawyer (Kaleigh Huser), who finds herself on the outs of the controlling social circle of the Heathers — Heather Chandler (Moe Malone), Heather Duke (Olive Giarratano), Heather McNamara (Piper McDonald) and their footballing boyfriends Ram Sweeney (Sonny Mauldin) and Kurt Kelly (Ryan Kirby)—finds an ally in the charmingly sinister outsider J.D. (Logan Allen), whose solutions to the Heather program turn increasingly lethal and violent.

It’s over the top and perhaps that’s the point at a time where real-life violence in high schools is no longer rare: One laughs to keep from crying. “It’s so blunt and awful, you can’t help but laugh. It’s all so ridiculous,” Braziel said.

Collin Selman directs the show with musical direction by Melissa Lohr, choreography by Hannah Requa and costuming by Jamie Copeland.

“Heathers” not only is one of Silent House’s larger productions, it’s one of its best-selling ones, drawing audiences from outside the Waco area in the process. Friday and Saturday night performances are nearing sellout.

It’s also firmly in the adult category, as the theater’s content advisory includes strong language, adult content, gunshot noises, flashing lights and partial nudity. “I would not recommend parents bringing their children,” Braziel said.

Thursday’s performance will have signed interpretation.