Silent House revisits past in ‘The Crucible;’ WCT uses photos in "35mm"

Two theaters take a look at stories through different slivers of time, one through the lens of history, another inspired by what’s captured in the instant of a photograph.

Silent House Theatre Company presents the former in its production of “The Crucible,” playwright Arthur Miller’s well-known drama set in the 1692 Salem witch trials.

The latter comes in the Waco Civic Theatre presentation of the rock-flavored musical “35mm,” a set of 22 songs that inspired by photographs capturing a story or mood.

Bradyn Brazier, co-founder of Silent House, says “The Crucible” may be familiar territory for many, but the company decided to stage it due to its relevance during a polarizing time and its multiple “silent house” moments — when the drama onstage makes an audience silent. It’s the largest production for the young theater company, with a cast of 30, and the research into the play’s background involved a trip to Salem, Massachusetts.

Miller’s play, written in 1953 during the McCarthy era, follows how even the innocent got pulled into accusations of witchcraft in the village of Salem, even as they sought to challenge or defuse the accusations. As allegations of witchcraft begin to mushroom, farmer John Proctor (Ethan Trueman) finds his wife Elizabeth (Braziel) accused by a former servant, Abigail Williams (Aedin Waldorf), with whom he had an affair.

Proctor finds himself powerless as hysteria sweeps the trials and more and more villagers find themselves accused. While Miller was addressing the anti-Communist attacks led by Sen. Joseph McCarthy that destroyed reputations and careers in and outside government, the mob mentality sometimes seen today in social media keeps the message of "The Crucible" relevant.

“It’s easy to point the finger at the minority — the witch trial never ends. It’s always driven by the paranoia of the unknown,” Brazier said.

Ryan Scott Oliver’s “35mm,” in a single performance Friday night, uses stories and moods captured in photographs by Matthew Murphy as the starting point for 22 songs about love, relationships and life. A cast consisting of Lexie Rains, Joey Tamayo, Emily Arden Seggerman, Sanders Markham, Jarrod Wells and Calder Meis bring musical life to those moments, many expressed in strong language and with adult content.

Backing them is a six-piece band with guitar, cello, keyboard, drums, bass and violin, with music direction by Rains. Meis and Lauren Weber are the musical's co-directors.

The subject matter and themes, in line with previous WCT summer productions of “Heathers,” “Spring Awakening” and “Lizzie,” make for a relatively late night starting time.

