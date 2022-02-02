Silent House stages adult-themed 'This Is Our Youth'

With its production of Kenneth Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth,” the Silent House Theatre Company edges into more adult territory and strong language than past productions of “I and You,” “Reckless” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” although the latter would qualify as adult terrain.

It’s small, intimate and character-driven as past Silent House productions have been, but the language and content bump it into R-rated material, said assistant director and Silent House co-founder Bradyn Braziel.

Lonergan’s story focuses on three upscale young adults in 1980s New York with the action confined to a West Side Manhattan apartment. Warren (Nick Marquez), still coming to terms with his sister’s murder, has been kicked out of his home and has stolen $15,000 from his well-to-do father. He’s at his friend Dennis Ziegler’s apartment trying to figure out his next step. A mutual friend, Jessica Goldman (Aedin Waldorf), drops in and Dennis (Colin Selman) seems to be contemplating a next step of either selling some cocaine or seducing Jessica.

“They’re very privileged white kids into drugs and partying because daddy can afford to bail them out,” Brazier said.”They’re lifeless kids trying to come to life.”