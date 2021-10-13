Smaller Waco Cultural Arts Festival at Indian Spring Park

The Waco Cultural Arts Fest is back at Indian Spring Park this weekend, although not quite as full-featured as past celebrations, arranged a little differently and, with the Bridge of Souls COVID-19 memorial on display, with a sober touch of community loss.

After a year’s pause due to COVID-19 considerations, the admission-free festival will bring back its usual mix of live music and dance, visual art, children’s art activities, poetry and spoken word, and a touch of science.

Two of the festival’s mini-festivals, the {254} Dance Fest and the Film Fest, won’t be a part of the overall celebration and other components have been slimmed down, said director Doreen Ravenscroft.

Renovation work at the Waco Suspension Bridge is occupying some of the space in Indian Spring Park the festival has used for face and mask painting, other art activities and ceramics demonstrations, forcing the festival to shift some events to different locations.

The Bridge of Souls exhibit, a display of some 600 banners representing McLennan County residents who’ve died from COVID-19, will take up part of the space above the park’s amphitheater with an official community remembrance ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.