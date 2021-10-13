Smaller Waco Cultural Arts Festival at Indian Spring Park

The Waco Cultural Arts Fest is back at Indian Spring Park this weekend, although not quite as full-featured as past celebrations, arranged a little differently and, with the Bridge of Souls COVID-19 memorial on display, with a sober touch of community loss.
After a year’s pause due to COVID-19 considerations, the admission-free festival will bring back its usual mix of live music and dance, visual art, children’s art activities, poetry and spoken word, and a touch of science.
Two of the festival’s mini-festivals, the {254} Dance Fest and the Film Fest, won’t be a part of the overall celebration and other components have been slimmed down, said director Doreen Ravenscroft.
Renovation work at the Waco Suspension Bridge is occupying some of the space in Indian Spring Park the festival has used for face and mask painting, other art activities and ceramics demonstrations, forcing the festival to shift some events to different locations.
The Bridge of Souls exhibit, a display of some 600 banners representing McLennan County residents who’ve died from COVID-19, will take up part of the space above the park’s amphitheater with an official community remembrance ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s festival will feature more of a focus on local artists and performers to fill schedules and markets that once featured more out-of-town talent. “We’ve welcomed back some of our oldies,” said Ravenscroft.
Live music and community dance groups will perform in the park’s amphitheater from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Highlighted performers include Austin band Del Castillo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Alex Rez and the Rays of Light, featuring soloists Janice Bias and Deborah Walker at 6 p.m. Friday with veteran Waco rock guitarist Johnny Joe Ramos at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s performers include Mariachi Azteca at 1 p.m., the Belton group Martian Folk at 4:30 p.m., Waco blues-rock trio Pride & Joy at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s performances capped by the Waco Community Choir at 3 p.m.
Word Fest, a celebration of poetry and spoken word, will present Kathleen Hudson as its special guest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with open mics, readings and panel discussions held Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center.
Children’s face painting, mask making and easel painting return as does an artists’ market featuring 10 artisans and craftspersons. Activity centers are spaced wider apart than in the past and masking is encouraged. “We just hope everybody will be safe,” Ravenscroft said.