 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smaller Waco Cultural Arts Festival at Indian Spring Park
0 comments

Smaller Waco Cultural Arts Festival at Indian Spring Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Banners

Banners representing McLennan County residents who died from COVID-19 make up the Bridge of Souls exhibit on display at this weekend’s Cultural Arts Festival at Indian Spring Park.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Waco Cultural Arts Fest is back at Indian Spring Park this weekend, although not quite as full-featured as past celebrations, arranged a little differently and, with the Bridge of Souls COVID-19 memorial on display, with a sober touch of community loss.

After a year’s pause due to COVID-19 considerations, the admission-free festival will bring back its usual mix of live music and dance, visual art, children’s art activities, poetry and spoken word, and a touch of science.

Two of the festival’s mini-festivals, the {254} Dance Fest and the Film Fest, won’t be a part of the overall celebration and other components have been slimmed down, said director Doreen Ravenscroft.

Renovation work at the Waco Suspension Bridge is occupying some of the space in Indian Spring Park the festival has used for face and mask painting, other art activities and ceramics demonstrations, forcing the festival to shift some events to different locations.

The Bridge of Souls exhibit, a display of some 600 banners representing McLennan County residents who’ve died from COVID-19, will take up part of the space above the park’s amphitheater with an official community remembrance ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

This year’s festival will feature more of a focus on local artists and performers to fill schedules and markets that once featured more out-of-town talent. “We’ve welcomed back some of our oldies,” said Ravenscroft.

Del Castillo

Austin band Del Castillo headlines the live entertainment Saturday at the Waco Cultural Arts Fest.

Live music and community dance groups will perform in the park’s amphitheater from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Highlighted performers include Austin band Del Castillo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Alex Rez and the Rays of Light, featuring soloists Janice Bias and Deborah Walker at 6 p.m. Friday with veteran Waco rock guitarist Johnny Joe Ramos at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s performers include Mariachi Azteca at 1 p.m., the Belton group Martian Folk at 4:30 p.m., Waco blues-rock trio Pride & Joy at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s performances capped by the Waco Community Choir at 3 p.m.

Divinity

The Waco duo Divinity, consisting of Deborah Walker (left) and Janice "Songbird" Bias, performs Friday as part of the festival's live music.

Word Fest, a celebration of poetry and spoken word, will present Kathleen Hudson as its special guest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with open mics, readings and panel discussions held Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center.

Children’s face painting, mask making and easel painting return as does an artists’ market featuring 10 artisans and craftspersons. Activity centers are spaced wider apart than in the past and masking is encouraged. “We just hope everybody will be safe,” Ravenscroft said.

Waco Cultural Arts Festival

When, where: 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission: Free.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dwayne Johnson regrets making feud with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel public

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert