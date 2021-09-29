Sondheim, monsters and more: Waco's theatrical offerings bloom for fall weekend

Collin Selman, who co-founded the company with Bradyn Braziel, said the name captures some of what the group wants in its future: the experience at play’s end where an audience goes quiet to process what it’s just seen, and the company’s intent to include Waco’s deaf community in its audiences and actors. The latter aspect comes from another company founder and actor Alex Blanton, he added. Silent House also will offer individual acting lessons.

Selman shifts from actor and co-director to director for Silent House’s second production, the two-person play “I and You,” written by Laura Gunderson. The two in “I and You” are high school students Caroline (Ashley-Kate Sanchez) and Anthony (Jack Counseller), who meet at her house for a study project on American poet Walt Whitman.

She’s homebound due to a liver disease that may kill her in months unless she can get a transplant. He’s an athlete and healthy, but with other issues that surface in the course of their conversation. She’s a bit sarcastic and likes photography; he’s more into music and sports. Not much connects them outside of this common class assignment.

It might seem like Hallmark Channel territory for young people, although one with smart dialogue, until a major plot twist that flips much of what has happened before on its side and, perhaps, leaves the audience in silence.