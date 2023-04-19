Laughs in two different flavors, one Southern Gothic tragicomedy, the other Shakespearean, take Waco stages this week.

The former comes in Silent House Theatre Company's production of Beth Henley's dark comedy "Crimes of the Heart," set in 1970s Mississippi and with humor drawn more from sibling relationships and small city life.

The latter arrives in Baylor Theatre's "The Comedy of Errors," which opens Tuesday with the William Shakespeare comedy of mistaken identities sporting a circus flourish.

"Crimes of the Heart" director Ryan Kirby said the theater company had intended to stage the play early in the company's history, originally to follow its debut of "Streetcar Named Desire." The company later decided to go in a different direction after "Streetcar," one with such varied productions as "The Crucible," "I and You," "Company," "Godspell" and, most recently, "Heathers," but always had an interest in the Southern comedy-drama about the complicated relationship between three adult sisters, he said.

The 1981 Pulitzer Prize-winning play largely takes place in the McGrath family home in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three adult McGrath sisters, Lenny (Valerie Davis), Meg (Alex Blanton) and Babe (Bailee Barton) have converged in the aftermath of their latest crisis, Babe's murder of her abusive husband.

The reunion brings past memories and resentments to the forefront. Lenny has stayed at the family home to care for their grandfather. Meg, who left to pursue a singing career in LA, has little to show for it but a drinking problem. Their mother committed suicide. And Babe — well, she's gone from an abusive relationship to a possible jail term.

As they hash out past memories and splintered relationships, they're visited by family friend Chick (Kami Yasko), Meg's ex-boyfriend Doc Porter and Babe's attorney Barnette Lloyd (Ethan Trueman).

While "Crimes" deals with some heavy emotions, it's lightened by a comedy found in Southern relationships and language. Kirby, who grew up in Waco, can hear his grandmother and her friends in the conversational chatter and cadences of Henley's work. "Her patter with friends on the phone — it's a way of speaking we don't see any more," he said.

Behind the banter and bickering and joking, however, emotional work gets done. "There's an oscillation between celebration and suffering," the director said. "We learn what sisterhood is and getting through bad days ... the little joys of food or cards or music."

Circus connections

For Baylor Theatre, Shakespeare's the thing, with the department presenting "The Comedy of Errors." The Baylor production has a circus touch to it in a nod to the fundamental comedy found in "Errors," particularly archetypes of today's clown or fool, which date back to early Greek comedy.

Though the plot of gets twisted and complicated as it progresses, it boils down to a simple concept: two sets of identical twins, Antipholus of Syracuse and Antipholus of Ephesus, whose slaves Dromio also are twins.

They end up in the same city at the same time, without knowing of the other, much to the confusion of wives, businessmen, acquaintances and more. "A mistake leads to a sequence of mistakes," said director Steven Pounders. "In terms of laugh-out-loud comedy, this play's the thing."

Playing off the clown connection, the Baylor staging features three rings with a turntable, climbing silks, acrobatic tumbling, contemporary song and dance, and characters who break through the fourth wall to talk in non-Shakespearean language with the audience.

Characters and events also get announced and accented by percussion, just like a circus act, and there's bold costuming, sets, smoke and onstage incendiary effect.

The five-act comedy is streamlined for a 100-minute running time. "The Comedy of Errors" opens its run on Tuesday night with performances through April 30.