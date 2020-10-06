Stand-up and live laughter return to Waco venues

Stand-up comics test the waters for live audiences and public laughter this weekend with comedy shows in two Waco venues.
Eight local and regional comics face off Thursday night in the All Star Stand Up Comedy Battle held at the Waco Hippodrome while Texas comic Steve Treviño will do solo shows Friday and Saturday at The Backyard.
Thursday marks a return of the comedy showdown, sponsored by Keep Waco Loud, to the Waco Hippodrome, but in a different place. Rather than the third floor Hightop space, comics will crack their routines on the Hippodrome’s second floor restaurant/bar area.
Waco comic, webcaster and filmmaker Terry Raper, who goes by the stage name Terry Bluez, returns to host the evening with his “Bluezville” partner Onterio Linville. The comic faceoff will feature eight winners and runners-up of past Battles, including Trip McNeely, High Wind, San Antonio comic Irma Ruiz and Killeen comic Deezil Greezil.
Comics will have five minutes apiece in the first round, judged by a panel and audience participation, with the field gradually narrowed in subsequent rounds. The winner takes home a cash prize and a spot on a future Waco comedy show.
Audiences will be limited to 65 people due to distancing requirements and masks are urged except when eating and drinking.
The Thursday night competition is a prelude to a return of a comedy night to the Hippodrome, possibly on Thursdays, Bluez said. “It was a pretty big event before COVID,” he noted. Bluez himself returned to the stand-up stage last month in Arlington after a COVID-19 layoff of several months. “It went well — for being so rusty,” he said.
Friday and Saturday will see Texas comic Steve Treviño onstage at The Backyard. Treviño, a former writer for the Carlos Mencia show “Mind of Mencia” on Comedy Central, has standup specials on Showtime, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
The Portland native talks about marriage and family life in his latest special “’Til Death” and he and his wife Renae cohost the podcast series “Steve Treviño & Captain Evil” which tracks the humor in their home life.
