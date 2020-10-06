Stand-up and live laughter return to Waco venues

Stand-up comics test the waters for live audiences and public laughter this weekend with comedy shows in two Waco venues.

Eight local and regional comics face off Thursday night in the All Star Stand Up Comedy Battle held at the Waco Hippodrome while Texas comic Steve Treviño will do solo shows Friday and Saturday at The Backyard.

Thursday marks a return of the comedy showdown, sponsored by Keep Waco Loud, to the Waco Hippodrome, but in a different place. Rather than the third floor Hightop space, comics will crack their routines on the Hippodrome’s second floor restaurant/bar area.

Waco comic, webcaster and filmmaker Terry Raper, who goes by the stage name Terry Bluez, returns to host the evening with his “Bluezville” partner Onterio Linville. The comic faceoff will feature eight winners and runners-up of past Battles, including Trip McNeely, High Wind, San Antonio comic Irma Ruiz and Killeen comic Deezil Greezil.

Comics will have five minutes apiece in the first round, judged by a panel and audience participation, with the field gradually narrowed in subsequent rounds. The winner takes home a cash prize and a spot on a future Waco comedy show.