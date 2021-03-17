Steve Treviño returns to Backyard stage to film special

Treviño has built his career on mining comedy from his life. Starting in the late 1990s in Dallas-area comedy clubs, the Corpus Christi native parlayed his standup work into writing for Carlos Mencia’s “Mind of Mencia” in 2005 and Pitbull’s “La Esquina.” He expanded his touring and performances into an average of more than 200 shows yearly, with comedy specials of his own, “Grandpa Joe’s Son” on Showtime and “Relatable” on Netflix.

He has more than a million followers on social media, many of whom follow the “Steve Treviño and Captain Evil” podcast that he and his wife Renae, a foil in his comedy family life, produce.

This weekend’s performances will find Treviño sharing his experiences as husband and father in a world changed by the pandemic, but — a half-full glass here — one with good news in the middle of it: After a 2019 in which Renae suffered a miscarriage that devastated them, she became pregnant in 2020 and gave birth to a daughter three months ago, a new sibling for their three-year-old son.

“Not only has it been an adjustment to our schedule, but our baby is not the same as our other kid. This baby is 1,000% different,” the second-time father said, setting up a punchline for what one suspects will be a new vein of comedy silver in the years ahead.