Steve Treviño returns to Waco's Backyard stage to film special

Comic Steve Treviño calls himself a “half-full glass sort of guy,” the type who keeps an eye out for silver-lined clouds when it’s raining, and that’s one reason why he’s back in Waco this weekend to film his new comedy special.
The coronavirus pandemic that largely sidelined many of his regular gigs last year forced him to try smaller markets like Waco. Though his audiences were masked and socially distanced, he liked what he found at his shows at the Waco Hippodrome and The Backyard.
“(The pandemic) turned out to be a blessing. I have now fallen in love with markets I hadn’t played before,” he said, calling from New Braunfels where he and his family live. “What a beautiful town Waco is ... I love the people and the Backyard is a great venue.”
It’s also the setting for his next comedy special, which explains why he’s doing three nights’ worth of shows there this weekend. It’s also why Temple Tejano superstar Little Joe Hernandez will make an appearance at Friday’s show.
No matter that his Waco shows will feature smaller socially distanced audiences, most in masks: That was the crowd for his latest special, “My Life In Quarantine,” filmed at Canyon Lake and currently on Amazon Prime.
Rather than wait indefinitely for concerts and audiences to approach their pre-pandemic levels and appearances, Treviño decided to be front-and-center with what life has been like — or not — during a COVID-19-disrupted year.
Treviño has built his career on mining comedy from his life. Starting in the late 1990s in Dallas-area comedy clubs, the Corpus Christi native parlayed his standup work into writing for Carlos Mencia’s “Mind of Mencia” in 2005 and Pitbull’s “La Esquina.” He expanded his touring and performances into an average of more than 200 shows yearly, with comedy specials of his own, “Grandpa Joe’s Son” on Showtime and “Relatable” on Netflix.
He has more than a million followers on social media, many of whom follow the “Steve Treviño and Captain Evil” podcast that he and his wife Renae, a foil in his comedy family life, produce.
This weekend’s performances will find Treviño sharing his experiences as husband and father in a world changed by the pandemic, but — a half-full glass here — one with good news in the middle of it: After a 2019 in which Renae suffered a miscarriage that devastated them, she became pregnant in 2020 and gave birth to a daughter three months ago, a new sibling for their three-year-old son.
“Not only has it been an adjustment to our schedule, but our baby is not the same as our other kid. This baby is 1,000% different,” the second-time father said, setting up a punchline for what one suspects will be a new vein of comedy silver in the years ahead.
And there’s likely to be more mined this weekend, with Renae in town to direct and produce the comedy special. While the nights will be tied up with work, there’s free time during the day — and Magnolia Market at the Silos just down the street.