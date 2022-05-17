Summer of heroes: Waco museums highlight war effort, DC champions

Visitors to the Mayborn Museum and the Dr Pepper Museum this summer will get different perspectives on helping others in touring exhibits at both venues.

At the Mayborn Museum, it's helping solve problems through teamwork with the example of DC Comics superheroes as a guiding example.

At the Dr Pepper Museum, it's the call to the public to help Allied nations in need during World War II, one communicated through poster campaigns.

"DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Super Powers," created by the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, aims at teaching young participants about teamwork and problem solving with activities geared around DC Comics superheroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, Green Lantern and more.

And wherever superheroes are, supervillains often appear and the exhibit has "challenges" presented by the likes of the Joker, Riddler, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Cheetah.

The touring exhibit is set up where participants learn their mission or objectives at stations like the Hall of Justice Headquarters, the S.T.A.R. Lab, the docks or the Museum of Ancient History, then find clues to solve the challenge.

It's similar to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit that the Mayborn hosted four years ago where exhibit visitors worked as teams to meet challenges, said marketing coordinator Molly Noah. The underlying lesson for "DC Super Heroes?" "We are more super when we are together," she said.

To reflect that idea, the museum's Mini Monday storytimes for the summer will feature community leaders as example of everyday heroes helping others.

"DC Super Heroes" opens Saturday and patrons are encouraged to attend in costume, with a costume contest in the museum rotunda area at 11:30 a.m. and prizes awarded in several categories. After the contest, costumed characters will parade through the rotunda area.

Admission to "DC Super Heroes" is included in the museum admission of $10, $9 for senior adults, and $8 for students and children.

"Work, Fight, Give: American Relief Posters of WWII" at the Dr Pepper Museum, produced by the Mid-America Arts Alliance's ExhibitsUSA program, showcases posters created by national advertisers, relief agencies and the National War Fund to encourage Americans to give and support aid to Allied countries damaged in the war.

The exhibit shows appeals to help countries such as Great Britain, China, France, Greece and the Philippines, with a range of artistic styles covered in the posters that reference the work of artists and illustrators Grant Wood, Arthur Szyk, James Montgomery Flagg and Martha Sawyers.

Dr Pepper supported the war effort through its advertising, often inserting a person holding a Dr Pepper in the ad's background, noted museum assistant director Joy Summar-Smith. 7-Up, Canada Dry and RC Cola largely branded their relief and war support messaging with company logos.

"Work, Fight, Give" shows the messaging wasn't limited to helping overseas relief, but included sales of war bonds, scrap metal drives and productivity, the latter with such slogans as "Absenteeism isn't Americanism."

Also on display at the museum is "I'm a Pepper, I'm a Hero," a look at Marvel Comics superheroes used to promote Dr Pepper productions. Created and curated by Baylor University museum studies students, the exhibit was planned without advance knowledge of the Mayborn Museum's "DC Super Heroes," but "dovetailed very nicely," said Summar-Smith.

The touring exhibit will run through Aug. 16. Admission is included in museum admission of $10, $8 for senior adults and $6 for children.

