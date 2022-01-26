Temple artist Michael Donahue puts stories on canvas in Waco

The paintings of Temple artist Michael Donahue have plenty to unpack, both within their frames and in the stories outside them, which the easy-going painter will gladly unspin if he’s at hand.
Donahue, 68, is the longtime chairman of the Temple College art department, and his 15-work show “Perspectives” running through February at the Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery offers viewpoints polished by a lifetime of travel, making art and writing. It also reconnects him to Sistrunk, who studied art under him at Temple College.
The works on display, primarily oils, span about 40 years of painting and sample Donahue’s world travels, wit and social commentary in his subjects. “I like to make people think about things,” he said during a visit to check the exhibit’s installation. “And I paint things that move me. I try to be original; I try to be different.”
Original and different are among the mantras he has for his art students and “Perspectives” fits the bill with oils from three decades ago to works finished during COVID-19 lockdowns. “The pandemic was horrible for artists: no exhibitions, no gatherings for a year,” he said.
His square canvas “A Prostitute Eats a Big Mac — Billions and Billions Served,” with its provocative worm’s-eye perspective of a long-legged woman in fishnet hose, flanked by an American flag and McDonald’s golden arches, qualifies as both original and different. So does his story of its inspiration: the image of a Parisian street walker in bright yellow boots, pink jacket and umbrella, trying to drum up business on a cold, rainy day.
Then there’s his take on an Old Masters’ triptych, a folding three-paneled “The Gamblers’ Altarpiece” with dice, game tokens and a cross made from playing cards, inspired by oil roughnecks shooting craps during a lunch break, back from Donahue’s pre-art days as a construction worker.
The sense of humor continues with sharp social commentary in a still life on reproductive rights which assembles anatomical models of male and female reproductive systems, birth control pills, a statue of the Virgin Mary with a condom for halo, rosary beads and small inserts referencing Rembrandt’s “Woman Wading in a Stream” and a Thomas Eakins painting of a rower in a skull. Why the painting inserts? “Roe vs. Wade,” he quipped. “It’s probably the only painting with a penis and a Bible.”
The Wichita Falls-born artist grew up near Baytown and studied at Stephen F. Austin University, landing a teaching job at North Harris City College in Houston before Temple College came calling with an offer to serve as chairman of its art department. “It sounded like a good challenge,” Donahue said. He took it 43 years ago and hasn’t looked back.
“Perspectives” also shows his travels abroad with Irish landscapes and a scene of Paris’ famed Père Lachaise Cemetery where artistic notables such as Oscar Wilde, Honoré de Balzac and Jim Morrison rest, a place the Texas artist visited enough that he sometimes served as impromptu tour guide for visiting Americans. Donahue also used a COVID-19 mask crafted by an Irish friend as the subject of a more contemporary painting. Closer to home is a painted sunrise from his home near Lake Belton.
One segment of Donahue’s life that’s missing from his exhibit is his annual summer stint as a National Park host in Montana, which he’s done for 33 years and which provided the raw material for his books on Custer’s Last Stand, the 1876 battle of Little Bighorn in which Sioux warriors destroyed a U.S. Cavalry unit led by Gen. George Armstrong Custer.
But that’s another story for another time. Donahue has plenty of stories on the walls until then.
“The great thing about art is it speaks after we’re gone,” he said.