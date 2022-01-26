Temple artist Michael Donahue puts stories on canvas in Waco

The paintings of Temple artist Michael Donahue have plenty to unpack, both within their frames and in the stories outside them, which the easy-going painter will gladly unspin if he’s at hand.

Donahue, 68, is the longtime chairman of the Temple College art department, and his 15-work show “Perspectives” running through February at the Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery offers viewpoints polished by a lifetime of travel, making art and writing. It also reconnects him to Sistrunk, who studied art under him at Temple College.

The works on display, primarily oils, span about 40 years of painting and sample Donahue’s world travels, wit and social commentary in his subjects. “I like to make people think about things,” he said during a visit to check the exhibit’s installation. “And I paint things that move me. I try to be original; I try to be different.”

Original and different are among the mantras he has for his art students and “Perspectives” fits the bill with oils from three decades ago to works finished during COVID-19 lockdowns. “The pandemic was horrible for artists: no exhibitions, no gatherings for a year,” he said.