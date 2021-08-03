Texas, Waco maps trace history in Historic Waco Foundation exhibit

Two selections copied from a 1886 Sanborn Fire Insurance map offer a detailed look of the city square and a block of downtown Waco bordered by Washington and Franklin Avenues and Sixth and Ninth Streets, containing outlines of individual buildings, livery stables and the like. The Sanborn maps, many contained in the Library of Congress’ extensive archive that’s viewable online, were created for fire insurance purposes and their detail of building locations, construction materials such as wood or brick, and water sources such as wells gave insurers a better grasp of insurance risk.

More than a century later, those maps provide contemporary historians with a remarkable look at city life back then. “I love Sanborn maps. I feel like a detective when I’m looking at them,” admitted Kiesling.

Waco city and zoning maps from 1877 and 1913 also offer a glimpse of past city life, with streetcar lines, a County Poor Farm located in East Waco and an Interurban train line that connected downtown with cities as far away as Denton. Those maps also show neighborhoods that got pushed out by later city development, such as Sandtown, where many Hispanic Wacoans lived before Urban Renewal projects made way for expansion of the Baylor campus in the 1950s and 1960s.