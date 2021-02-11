TIF board grants $315,000 toward new Art Center Waco in downtown

Waco ISD has been a part of the TIF Zone 1 since the beginning, contributing more than $7 million in tax revenues annually — nearly half of the TIF's tax increment revenue. But current state law forbids school districts from participating, and Waco ISD must leave the district when the original partnership expires in December 2022. After that, officials estimate annual TIF revenues will drop $14 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year to $6.7 million in fiscal year 2022-23.

George said after the meeting that the upcoming limits on TIF revenues was a major factor in the staff recommendation.

"We have been very fortunate to have the WISD in TIF Zone 1 for so many years," he said. "(The new art center) is a fantastic project. Maybe two or three years ago, we could have funded the full request . . . but we have to be frugal with the funds we have."

He added that there are upcoming projects he could not yet identify publicly that would also merit TIF consideration.

The TIF board made its decision with work on the new Art Center of Waco already underway. Mazanec Construction Co. last month started construction and renovation of the center's new location, a one-story brick structure that once served as a community day care center. The project is targeted to wrap up by the end of July.