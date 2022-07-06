Upscale Brooklynites rage in Silent House's ‘God of Carnage’

A month after staging its largest stage production to date, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” with a 30-member cast, Waco’s Silent House Theatre Company downshifts in scale but not in intensity with “God of Carnage.”

The 2008 play by French playwright Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, also returns Silent House to a contemporary setting as with its previous shows “I and You” and “Reckless,” and to material aimed at making audiences laugh — and think.

Director and Silent House co-founder Collin Selman said “God of Carnage” and its look at the genteel facade of upper-class suburbia was one of the first plays that came to mind when the company formed more than a year ago. It had a small cast, an absurd storyline and likely would startle its audiences. “’We’ve got to pencil this in,’ we thought. ‘This show is super fun,’” he said.

The storyline is simple. Two upscale couples from Brooklyn, Alan and Annette Raleigh (Caleb Clark and Alex Blanton) and Michael and Veronica Novak (Nick Marquez and Elaine Sury), meet at the Novaks’ home to talk about the playground fight their 11-year-old sons Benjamin and Henry recently got into. The fight was a degree more than pushing and fisticuffs: The Raleighs’ son Benjamin hit Henry in the face with a stick, breaking two teeth.

What starts as a civilized discussion about the fight, responsibility and who pays for the dental work, however, slides into new territory as alcohol starts to lower inhibitions and emotions and resentments rise to the surface, pitting the couples not only against each other, but the men against the women and spouses against their partners. Audiences should be aware, Selman noted, that the language gets salty in the process.

In contrast to the four-act “The Crucible,” “God of Carnage” is one act. Where the dramatic tension in the former built slowly and inexorably, the challenge for Selman’s cast in “Carnage” is modulating from politeness and nuance in the beginning to, well, the opposite.

“Be ready to laugh,” the director said.

“God of Carnage” opens a six-performance run on Friday, with that performance interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing.