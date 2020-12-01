Virtu-yule tree-lighting kicks off weekend of in-person holiday events

The Waco Christmas season gets its early December boost this weekend, but it’ll be an online community that witnesses the city’s traditional Waco Wonderland kickoff.
There’s still the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree with fireworks to follow, appearances by Santa and Christmas music from local schools and community groups, but due to concerns about the coronavirus spreading in any crowd, these Waco Wonderland events normally held at downtown’s Heritage Square will be virtual this year and not in-person.
“For the holidays, we’re going to keep people healthy, happy and safe,” said Waco Parks and Recreation director Jonathan Cook, speaking about what’s labeled “A December to Remember.”
The virtual experiences can be watched on the Waco Wonderland Facebook page and city cable channel WCCC-TV, available online at www.wccc.tv.
The tree lighting ceremony, a collective effort by Waco City Council members, starts the online activities at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a virtual fireworks show at 7:05 p.m. (a previous Fourth of the Brazos show, but with holiday music replacing patriotic tunes), then a holiday welcome from Mayor Dillon Meek and a drive-thru tour of downtown Christmas lights.
Online activities continue Saturday with Santa Claus appearing at the Santa House at 10 a.m., then reading stories at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. There’s also a Meet Santa’s Reindeer video at 2 p.m. Community groups will perform Christmas music at 2 p.m. Sunday in virtual Sounds of the Season performances.
There won’t be pictures with Santa this year, but the Santa House will be lit inside for photos, Cook said. Downtown businesses and buildings also will be trimmed with lights for the holidays.
The weekend is more than virtual, however, offering several in-person holiday events, from art show openings to comedy improv, from soda making to First Friday shopping.
“Making History: The Art of Historic Waco,” a collaboration between Historic Waco Foundation, the Art Center of Waco and Creative Waco, opens a two-week run at East Terrace, 100 Mill St., on Saturday.
The show features artwork by 25 artists representing various landmarks and sites of Waco history, such as the ALICO building, the Waco Suspension Bridge, the Castle, commonly known as the Cottonland Castle; and some HWF homes. The works span various media and styles and many are for sale, for those interested in some Christmas shopping.
East Terrace and McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave., will be decorated for the holidays this year with tours held weekends at both houses.
Those with a thirst for the different can take advantage of the Dr Pepper Museum’s Make-A-Soda activity from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the museum, 300 S. Fifth St. This month’s soda making is holiday-oriented with gingerbread, cranberry and salted caramel syrups among those available to mix and match for a soft drink.
Participants get to make their own 8 oz. bottle of soda with an option to make additional bottles for an extra fee. The event also includes a soda fountain treat and a gift. Admission is $12 and reservations are required.
Taste is questionable for the Brazos Theatre’s Ugly Sweater Improv on Friday night, but that’s inherent when ugly sweaters (presumably Christmas ones) are involved. The comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Admission is $15 for in-person, $6.50 for online streaming.
The theater also will hold a Yuletide Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Professional Artists of Central Texas will show members’ works in the exhibit “Studio Magic,” which opens Friday at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., and runs through February. The PACT show features paintings, drawings and sculptures. The opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the gallery.
The Homestead Fair Fall Festival, postponed from last weekend, will feature craft and skill demonstrations on the grounds and shops of Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road. The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets sold for last weekend’s festival are good for this weekend. Tickets cost $10 per day and $15 for the weekend with children 16 years and younger admitted free.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!