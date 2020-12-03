Virtu-yule Waco tree-lighting kicks off weekend of in-person holiday events

There won’t be pictures with Santa this year, but the Santa House will be lit inside for photos, Cook said. Downtown businesses and buildings also will be trimmed with lights for the holidays.

The weekend is more than virtual, however, offering several in-person holiday events, from art show openings to comedy improv, from soda making to First Friday shopping.

“Making History: The Art of Historic Waco,” a collaboration between Historic Waco Foundation, the Art Center of Waco and Creative Waco, opens a two-week run at East Terrace, 100 Mill St., on Saturday.

The show features artwork by 25 artists representing various landmarks and sites of Waco history, such as the ALICO building, the Waco Suspension Bridge, the Castle, commonly known as the Cottonland Castle; and some HWF homes. The works span various media and styles and many are for sale, for those interested in some Christmas shopping.

East Terrace and McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave., will be decorated for the holidays this year with tours held weekends at both houses.