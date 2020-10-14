Waco art shows address inequality, climate change

Even as physical viewing of visual art is still limited due to COVID-19 concerns, Waco artists are still using their work to communicate a message.

For Bradley Settles, color overlays on charcoal drawings and black-and-white photographs carry his message of the geography of inequality, particularly the results of past practices such as redlining, in his exhibit “The Rough Draft Documents” at downtown’s Cultivate 7twelve.

For more than 80 others, including local students, the message is awareness of the climate change crisis, captured in the fourth annual — and first virtual — “Climate Crisis Art Exhibit,” viewable online.

Settles, a 37-year-old art teacher at University High School, said his latest exhibit evolved from his last show at Cultivate 7twelve, which explored how borders often are a human construct at odds to the natural landscapes they cross.

In “The Rough Draft Documents,” he looks at urban environments and the legacy of red-lining, in which prospective minority homeowners often were shut out of certain neighborhoods because of bank lending practices.