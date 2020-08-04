Waco artist Cade Kegerreis finds unity in diverse art

“Religion,” for instance, uses a deeply-rooted, multi-branched tree to connect Adam and Eve, Buddha and the city of Mecca. Another work shows a series of faces demonstrating a spectrum of skin color from light to dark. “We all have differences, but there’s no reason for separation,” he explained.

Most of his oil canvases are large, with his “Amalgamation” a three-panel work spanning some 12 feet. Part is a personal preference in painting and part is his interest in street art and graffiti, he said.

With its mix of abstract touches, photo images, paint drips and spray paint flourishes, “Amalgamation” also tips his hat to Storm, who introduced him to freer, sometimes random expression and street art, and Rusiloski, who led him to work more in oil and whose own work sometimes involves collages of magazine images, he said.

The solo show, approximately 18 months in the making, is the latest career marker for the Waco native. After finishing Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High school, he started in photography at Baylor University, then moved into art and painting. He’s been working as an artist since graduating from Baylor in August 2017, painting murals and signage with downtown Waco food hall Union Hall and Helberg Barbecue featuring his work.