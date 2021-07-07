Waco artist explores house-home dynamic in "Real Estate" show

Echoes of her life surface in mixed media works with titles like "Walk Around the Block," "My Childhood Home," "Dallas 1" and "Restoration."

Streaks of abstraction and minimalism run through her first solo show, signs of her personal style and a step away from the art of her day job: an artist and display coordinator with Magnolia's art and design team.

That team effort involves art installations at Magnolia's main store at the silos — including what's nicknamed the "Wow wall" that greets entering customers — plus Magnolia Table and Magnolia Press, all of which is changed on a regular basis to catch the eyes of Magnolia's thousands of daily visitors.

That lesson isn't lost on Greene, who admits she often stands in front of artwork in museums for minutes at a time, drinking in the tiny details. "Real Estate" has several of those, from the random number 28717 that's the zip code of her childhood neighborhood to the three dots on multiple canvases that serves as her signature. "It was more special to me to have a special element that people can find," she explained.

As for the difference between a house and a home, Greene finds her answer close to the philosophy behind Magnolia, her employer. "Art and design — that's what it comes down to," she said.

