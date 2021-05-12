Waco artist traces personal growth in solo ‘Cervantes’ show

Stand in the center of Waco artist Julie Cervantes’ solo show, look left and then slowly turn to the right.
The female figures that are the paintings’ subject shift from more passive poses to energetic ones of dance and embrace. Colors, too, turn stronger and eye-catching.
Add the themes of the large acrylic works’ groupings — Despair, Becoming, Celebrating — and it’s clear the show titled “Cervantes” mirrors a personal turn to a life-affirming positive.
The 39-year-old Cervantes, a Midway High School Spanish and art teacher and mother of two teenagers, readily agrees that’s her theme. Several of her canvases in the final stage of her exhibit have a woman dancing with a partner, but it’s a community of unpainted partners that encouraged the artist during her growth.
“This is a celebration of my community, the community that embraced me,” she said of her solo show. As she worked through her emotions and thoughts during a transitional period of her life, she found that community’s support of her work and willingness to exhibit it an important part of that art’s work.
The raw material fueling her exhibit is the change in her life in the years following a 2015 divorce, ending what she termed a toxic relationship and one during which she had put art on hold for 15 years. Part of her separation from that involved her dropping her married name of Milstead and taking up Cervantes, the family name of her artistic, life-affirming Ecuadorian grandmother.
Stepping away from that past relationship has provided her a freedom for exploration and self-discovery, she said. “It’s allowed me to be my true self,” she said, a self expressed in her canvases’ bright colors, large size, textured surfaces and vitality. “I really like to be big. Big. Loud. Colorful,” she said with a broad smile.
Born in Panama, a daughter in a military family, Cervantes’ childhood was a geographic quilt, with years in Panama, Washington D.C., Germany, Oklahoma and South Korea. That international upbringing exposed her to art and she took classes in it when a student at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, though not with the intent of a possible career. “I didn’t have an idea of what I wanted to do,” she admitted.
Her academic introduction to art gave her tools to think about art and creativity, rather than applied technique, and those tools came into play when she decided to create art as self-expression. She and her husband had moved to Waco in 2006 and the years that followed found her struggling with dark emotions from an unraveling marriage, the death of a young daughter and several suicides in her family.
That part of her life is captured in the Despair section of her show, its canvases of subdued color shown in a separate room from the main gallery and with a caution to viewers about its subject matter.
Cervantes turned to painting to work out some of her emotions and a flood of creativity poured forth, even as her two children had to navigate a kitchen that doubled as her studio. Cervantes found others in Waco’s arts community willing to give her space to show her work: Texas Fine Artists’ Monica Shannon, Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond, the owners of Dichotomy, Klassy Glass, Brazos Theatre and Waco Winery. Cervantes’ paintings showed up on those venues’ walls and in projects such as the Waco 52 card deck, outdoor murals and last weekend’s Chalk + Walk.
“No one allowed me to regress and so many opportunities were provided,” she said. “They felt your success was their success.”
What’s beyond Celebrating, the last stage of her show? She’s got plenty of ideas and, thanks to a pandemic that forced teachers online, new tools in creating digital art. Cervantes has plans for an abstract series on bodies she’d like to pitch to hospitals; a children’s book; and maybe an exploration of her Latin American roots.
“I’ve yet to hit a creative lull,” she said.