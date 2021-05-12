Waco artist traces personal growth in solo ‘Cervantes’ show

Stepping away from that past relationship has provided her a freedom for exploration and self-discovery, she said. “It’s allowed me to be my true self,” she said, a self expressed in her canvases’ bright colors, large size, textured surfaces and vitality. “I really like to be big. Big. Loud. Colorful,” she said with a broad smile.

Born in Panama, a daughter in a military family, Cervantes’ childhood was a geographic quilt, with years in Panama, Washington D.C., Germany, Oklahoma and South Korea. That international upbringing exposed her to art and she took classes in it when a student at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, though not with the intent of a possible career. “I didn’t have an idea of what I wanted to do,” she admitted.

Her academic introduction to art gave her tools to think about art and creativity, rather than applied technique, and those tools came into play when she decided to create art as self-expression. She and her husband had moved to Waco in 2006 and the years that followed found her struggling with dark emotions from an unraveling marriage, the death of a young daughter and several suicides in her family.

That part of her life is captured in the Despair section of her show, its canvases of subdued color shown in a separate room from the main gallery and with a caution to viewers about its subject matter.