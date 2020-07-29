Waco artists, businesses send mask message through mural campaign

Windows and walls in downtown Waco will remind COVID-19-mindful residents to wear their masks and face coverings, thanks to a project connecting Waco artists, businesses and organizations.

The #wacosafe project has more than a dozen local artists painting and chalking images at downtown locations to spread the word, in a nice way, that masks slow the spread of coronavirus.

Employed are images of kissing bears, ninjas, butterfly wings, Tejana superstar Selena, a reimagined Rosie the Riveter, an octopus and film director Spike Lee.

Arts nonprofit Creative Waco pitched the idea to the city's COVID-19 strategic communications group headed by Waco Foundation communications director Natalie Kelinske and city Councilman Hector Sabido as a way to get the masking message out in the community.

With artists receiving a $400 commission for their work and materials, provided by donations and some money from the Waco Foundation's Beautification Fund, the #wacosafe project also supports the Waco arts community during a COVID-19 slowdown and draws some attention to small businesses and organizations.