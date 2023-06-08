Waco attorney Seth Sutton is accustomed to bringing his skills as an actor into the courtroom, but this weekend finds him putting the courtroom into the theater for his debut play, “Second Chair.”

“I combined my passions (for theater and law) a long time ago, but I only used the combination in the courtroom,” said Sutton, an attorney with the Law Offices of Vic Feazell.

His play, produced by Silent House Theatre Company, centers on the drama that ensues when defense attorney Ben Collins (Jacob Reiger) returns to his small Texas hometown for the funeral of his father James (Bill Selby).

While in town, the sense that something’s not quite right about a murder case involving “town ne’er do well” Daniel Scott (Jackson Parker) leads him to sign on as defense attorney. As the case unfolds, Ben finds his late father appearing to provide advice and support, acting as the attorney’s second chair as the trial proceeds. Then, the delight of a writer and the fear of an attorney, there’s a major twist to the story as it approaches its end.

Sutton initially imagined “Second Chair” for television, writing a pilot about four years ago. As he got back into acting onstage locally, he realized there was talent at hand to perform his piece as a play, so he rewrote it as a stage drama.

He met with Silent House’s Collin Selman about the prospect of the company staging his play and the company co-founder readily agreed, signing on as director.

For Selman, “Second Chair” offered an opportunity to create a new play, a first for the company, and perform a contemporary courtroom drama, although there was a 17th-century court setting in the company’s production of “The Crucible.”

As in a trial unfolding in a courtroom, both Selman and Sutton have changed the script of “Second Chair” throughout rehearsals as needed to strengthen a scene or sharpen dialogue.

In writing the play, Sutton admitted he started with the courtroom scenes first and expanded from there. Both plays and courtroom trials involve stories, he noted. “When you get a discovery file (as an attorney), you’re opening a story for a proposal. You want to portray your client as the protagonist. The prosecution wants to portray an officer or a witness as the protagonist,” he said.

The case at the center of “Second Chair” is assembled from pieces of other cases Sutton experienced and the strained father-son conflict doesn’t mirror Sutton’s own relationship with his father, though there’s some truth in how talking can resolve problems.

Sutton isn’t alone as a Waco attorney transforming courtroom experience into a literary product: His boss Vic Feazell, a former McLennan County district attorney, used his legal experience to inform the plot of his novel “Rhinos Sharks & Unicorns: A Hero’s Journey,” which has a freewheeling Austin attorney at its center.

On a more serious note, Sutton has his own date as a defendant in a courtroom ahead of him, with his trial on charges of solicitation of capital murder in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme set to begin Aug. 14. “I’ve maintained all along that I’m not guilty (of those charges), but there will be a trial,” he said.