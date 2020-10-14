Waco, Baylor plays try new tricks, new presentations in weekend shows

Two Waco theaters stage plays this weekend in places that may feel like new territory for them.

The Waco Civic Theatre will be putting their "Storybook Waco Variety Hour" actors on the Waco Hippodrome stage for Saturday and Sunday matinees, while Baylor Theatre's "[title of show]" follows the lead of earlier fall productions with streaming performances online at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The Hippodrome proved a resting place for the WCT production, which had been designed and produced with outdoor performances in mind this summer, only to find hours before showtime that it violated the city's ban on large outdoor gatherings due to COVID-19 precautions.

Director Krystal Spring Marshall said the 10-actor WCT production had shifted to filming the play for those who had bought tickets for the summer shows.

When the Hippodrome offered its stage to the WCT, Marshall was more than ready to volunteer "Storybook." There's a slight change in the cast and plot, but the original plot of a story-filled sleepover with "Peter Pan's" Wendy, Alice of "Alice in Wonderland" and a certain magical British nanny will remain intact in the Hippodrome production. Actors will be distanced onstage, but will perform without masks, though audiences members will be required to wear them when not eating or drinking.