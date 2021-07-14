Waco Civic Theatre adds song to story in 'Little Women the Musical'

For Waco Civic Theatre executive director Eric Shephard, adding "Little Women the Musical" to the theater's summer schedule was a pretty obvious programming choice.

Famous and beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott as its source material? Check. Positive message of female empowerment and family love? Check. Music? Check. Plenty of roles for female actors? Check.

Shephard remembered hearing about the 2005 Broadway musical while in the Baylor University theater department from a student who had attended an oral workshop of the piece. While the Broadway production that evolved from the workshop did not draw the audience its producers had anticipated, the years that followed showed it struck a chord with audiences across the country when presented on tour and regional productions.

"Everyday people really loved the stage production," Shephard said.

The musical compresses the familiar story of the March family women — sisters Jo (Tori Christensen), Meg (Krystal Marshall), Amy (Kaleigh Huser) and Beth (Ally Varitek) plus their mother Marmee (Kelly McGregor) and Aunt March (Kami Ellis-Yasko) — as they maintain their Massachusetts home during the Civil War while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain.