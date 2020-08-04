Waco Civic Theatre reconfigures stage for COVID-19 spacing

And while a wooden platform now serves as the floor for theater seats, it can be removed in the future if needed, should COVID-19 concerns shift, he added.

The director noted that the configuration of 183 seats used for a past production of the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” would only provide 64 usable seats when considering social distancing and a 50% capacity. The new arrangement adds space for 35 more seats, though the COVID-19 protocols would mean only half of those extra seats could be used.

The new flooring cost approximately $3,200 to build, less than the set construction costs for some of the theater’s larger productions, and the move to arena staging would mean a corresponding cutback in sets that could save some $10,000 over the course of a season.

Season shifts

The theater’s next season also faces major changes: No musicals until the spring at the soonest and a shift to small-cast productions. Under consideration: Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful;” John Patrick Shanley’s Irish-flavored “Outside Mullingar;” two Little League coaches in “Rounding Third” by Richard Dresser; and for the holidays, maybe Lauren Gunderson’s “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” which focuses on Mary Bennet.