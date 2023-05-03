"The Sound of Music" is not only the final production planned for the Waco Civic Theatre's 2023-24 season, but a theme for it as well.

Five of the seven productions in the season announced earlier this month are musicals, beginning with "Oliver!" in July and closing with "The Sound of Music" in May 2024.

Director Eric Shephard says it's a reflection of what Waco audiences want. "Musicals sell more than straight plays," he said, adding that it's true not just for Waco, but nationally as well. "It's harder and harder to sell a play that's not a musical."

And not just any musical. The community theater's upcoming season is chocked with chestnuts, with "Oklahoma!," "White Christmas" and a children's theater production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" joining "Oliver!" and "The Sound of Music.""Oklahoma!" will be the traditional version and not the darker and controversial reworking of a 2017 revival, Shephard noted. "We're going back to the classics," he said.

Aiming at a younger audience, the theater will stage the musical based on Rick Riordan's "The Lightning Thief" in March 2024 and its children's theater productions include "Peter Pan: A New Musical" in February 2024.

WCT's non-musical offerings are the mystery "The Girl on the Train," adapted from Pamela Hawkins' best-selling psychological thriller, and a Black Artists Showcase that will feature Black actors or writers over three weekends in February.

The theater also will shift its season tickets system to vouchers that allow members more choice in shows and performance dates. Those at the single and double membership levels ($110 and $220, respectively) can pick five of the seven shows on the season and determine their preferred performance dates up to a month before the production opens.

Shephard said this expands an option previously available to higher subscription levels and provides subscribers with a flexibility better suited to fit their schedules.