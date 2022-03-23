Waco Civic Theatre stages Steve Martin musical "Bright Star"

The Waco Civic Theatre continues to move back to pre-pandemic-size productions with a two-weekend run of the Americana musical “Bright Star,” one with a cast of 20 and a roundabout connection to the community theater’s history.

The 2014 musical, written by Waco-born actor, musician, comedian and author Steve Martin, and Dallas native and musician Edie Brickell, tracks the story of a female editor in 1940s North Carolina who finds herself encountering the aftermath of a life-changing romance from 20 years earlier.

Though born in Waco in 1945, Martin and his family moved to Los Angeles, California, when he was five and he barely mentions his hometown in either of his two autobiographies. Clippings from the Tribune-Herald archives, however, show Martin’s father Glenn was involved in several Baylor, Dramateur Guild and Waco Civic productions from the 1930s to 1940s, serving as WCT president in 1950.

WCT has staged musicals with country songs in the past, but “Bright Star” has more of a bluegrass flavor, complete with banjo — which Martin plays professionally — said director Eric Shephard. Befitting the rural North Carolina setting of the play’s earlier years, the musical also features southern gospel, folk music and jazz.

Shephard first heard the music, in fact, before seeing the play, with the 2016 release of the original cast album, which won a Grammy Award nomination.

The musical focuses on Alice Murphy (Elizabeth Rogers), an editor with the Asheville Southern Journal who has built a career for herself in the male-dominated world of newspapering. She meets Billy Cane (Ethan Trueman), a young man eager to make a splash as a writer, and his personality makes her think of her teens in a smaller town in the 1920s, when she was in love with a young man named Jimmy Ray Dobbs (Robert Mata). That romance led to a pregnancy, a child up for adoption and a 16-year-old girl struggling on her own as a social outcast.

In a story that bounces between the 1920s and 1940s, Murphy finds her past hasn’t entirely left nor its effect on her future. “She’s extraordinarily resilient,” Shephard said of the main character, but added that the musical is populated with other interesting women characters.

And more characters overall, plus a five-piece backing bluegrass ensemble and two actors who play instruments as well. “This cast is among the biggest casts we’ve had. It’s more of a return to the musicals we did in the past,” said Clarissa Pompa, the theater’s diversity outreach coordinator and PR specialist.

Auditions also enabled casting of an onstage relationship with a real-life relationship, Pompa said, with Rogers and her mother Pamela Fette performing as the musical’s lead character and her mother Mama Murphy.

Friday’s opening night will feature a “Bourbon and Biscuits” biscuit bar preceding the show and the announcement of the WCT’s 2022-23 season before the show begins.

