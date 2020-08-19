Waco Civic Theatre takes storybook characters to outdoor stage

So how do fans and practitioners of musical theater fill in the gap of live indoor performances that COVID-19 and fear of its spread has caused? Outdoor musical theater, of course.

The Waco Civic Theatre goes outside this weekend with three evening performances of “Storybook Waco Variety Hour,” an ad hoc production that has costumed storybook characters singing and acting in small, socially distanced doses to socially distanced audiences.

What they hope isn’t distanced is the family fun of it all. “We just wanted to bring some joy,” explained director Krystal Spring Marshall, who said the inspiration for the production grew from a seed planted in the WCT’s 2019 musical production of “Mamma Mia!”

Marshall, a Juilliard School graduate with multiple WCT credits during her time in Waco, played Rosie, one of the trio of friends who performed as the Dynamos. As is the case for many things in musical theater, life went on to imitate art. “We were cast as best friends and we actually became best friends,” she said, as fellow Dynamos Julia Meek and Leah Murelli continued their friendship after the musical’s final curtain.