Waco Civic Theatre's "Charlie Brown" goes live — virtually

The timeline of Waco Civic Theatre’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is the sort of situation that would have its title character groaning, “Good grief.”

The theater had scheduled and rehearsed its production late last spring, COVID-19 social distancing and all, aiming for a June show when an actor tested positive for COVID-19 days before its opening. The production was delayed, then put into limbo as some cast members went on to college.

Thanks to a holiday break that saw some of those actors briefly back in Waco, the theater decided to go on with the show, with a week of virtual rehearsals and three days of in-person (and distanced) ones to brush up performances.

The musical will finally hit the WCT stage for a four-performance run starting Thursday, with alternating casts and no audience in the seats, with the live performances streamed live for ticket buyers.

“Simultaneously, it’s the longest process I’ve been on and the fastest,” said director Lauren Weber.