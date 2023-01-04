Waco gallery show samples local professional, amateur artists

Waco artist and gallery owner Susan Sistrunk has long advocated for local artists and the Waco arts scene, and the current show at her Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery makes a case for both with more than two dozen artists represented.

The exhibit, which runs through Jan. 13 with its last First Friday hours of 5 to 10 p.m. this Friday, offers works from more than 25 artists. While past shows have focused on solo artists or had a connecting theme, the common thread for the current show was a geographic one: artists within 100 miles of Waco.

"It's the largest collaboration I've ever had in the gallery," she said. The exhibit also enjoyed one of the gallery's best-attended openings on Dec. 2, fueled in part by Waco public radio station KWBU-FM (103.3), which held a members meet-up that night at the gallery.

It's a weekend of transition for Waco art shows. Art Center Waco will close its "A Peek at the Cameron Collection" on Saturday and the Sistrunk show is in its final weeks while artist Robby Allen opens her solo show on Friday at Cultivate 7twelve and Baylor University's Martin Museum of Art unveils its first spring exhibits, "In the Ring: Goya's La Tauromaquia" and "Curriculum for a Better Tomorrow," on Tuesday.

The Sistrunk show features such established Waco artists as Deborah Reed-Propst, Chesley Smith, Russell Campbell, Kay Rienke, Charles Wallis, Doreen Plott, Keith Kusler, Cade Kegerreis, Linda Filgo, Judi Simon, Melanie Stokes and Brian Boyd. Several of those belong to the Professional Artists of Central Texas, which has a members exhibition at Art Center Waco beginning Jan. 19.

Sistrunk also made a point of including amateurs and new artists in her show. "I love that mix. Everybody has to start somewhere," she said, noting that it's often difficult for beginning artists to get their work in front of others.

The exhibit features oil, watercolor and acrylic painting, mixed media, photography, jewelry, ceramics and prints. Gallery hours are 1-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.